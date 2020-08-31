Since he’s taken over as interim Greenwood police chief, T.J. Chaudoin has made a point of putting community policing at the department’s forefront.
His latest effort comes in the form of a video series called “Chief’s Corner,” with a video going up on the department’s Facebook page every two weeks.
“I was trying to figure out a better way to convey what the police department is doing,” he said. “The thing I really wanted to put out there is that each segment, we’ll put one of our officers out there and let them introduce themselves.”
The video series is part community update, part outreach effort from the police department. In Friday morning’s episode, Chaudoin shared some basic statistics about the number of calls and arrests police made this month and talked about some of the efforts police make to resolve cases without arresting anyone.
The point, he said, is to give the community a window into the police department. Giving people more insight, he said, could lead to a better understanding between law enforcement officers and the public they serve.
“Sometimes when I go to other police departments, it feels secretive,” he said. “But this is Greenwood’s police department.”
He can also use these videos to reach out for help from the community, sharing audio and video from cases they’re working to have people help identify suspects.
Future segments can be used to introduce new officers, the police department’s newest dog in the K9 unit and to announce new programs or events. It’s all part of a crime-prevention strategy called community policing, which focuses on building close relationships with the public in order to build a more harmonious community, and have people’s trust when investigating a crime.
“There’s too many reports of shooting cases where people wouldn’t talk to us,” Chaudoin said. “Ninety-nine percent of people you meet are good people, they don’t want or mean to commit a crime. ... The 99% is going to stand up with law enforcement against the 1%, and that’s community policing.”
Law enforcement might exist to protect and serve, but Chaudoin said caring about your community is just as important as protecting and serving it, and the three go hand-in-hand. In the future, he hopes to organize a safe cookout at several of Greenwood’s parks, so officers can feed their community and talk with them in a relaxed setting.