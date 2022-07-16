South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty ordered the 90-day suspension without pay of Edgefield County Magistrate James A. McLaurin Jr. because he wasn’t conducting bond hearings within 24 hours as required by law.
“McLaurin has previously been directed that such neglect of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts,” Beatty wrote, noting that McLaurin was last warned about his conduct in September.
After receiving the latest concerns over delayed bond hearings, Beatty says he met with McLaurin.
“McLaurin did not contest the allegations but instead offered information about a plan of improvement that was developed after his last warning,” Beatty wrote. “This plan has not been effective. Having failed to provide an adequate response, and due to the repetitive nature of the misconduct, I find it necessary and in the best interest of the public to take immediate action.”
Beatty noted that in November he had ordered all full-time magistrates to spend at least 40 hours a week performing their duties and part-time magistrates to work the number of hours for which they are compensated, with exceptions for vacation and sick time.
“It has come to my attention that some magistrates, despite being appointed to and compensated for a full-time position, are consistently working less than a 40-hour work week,” the chief justice wrote in the order dated Nov. 8. “As of the end of August 2021, there were 270,024 pending cases in magistrate courts statewide. It will not be possible to address this backlog of cases if magistrates are not performing their official duties for the requisite number of hours.”
In his latest order, Beatty wrote: “Given the significance of this matter, a copy of this order will be distributed to all summary court judges. These judges are directed to carefully evaluate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours.”