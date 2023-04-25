It doesn’t take long for a scammer to get what they want. In a matter of minutes, they can convince someone to buy a product, pick up a gift card for them, or do something as simple as clicking a fraudulent link.
A few months ago, a post circulated on social media that said a child was missing in Abbeville County. When the Index-Journal reached out to authorities about this post, they said they did not have any reports of a missing child.
A similar post claimed a child named Jonathan was found walking behind a home in Chapin, but the same photo was used and posted in a Facebook group saying he was walking behind a home in South Jersey. Just like the other post, it encouraged people to “bump” the post so the family could see it and the comments were turned off. Other unique posts circulating include claiming a child is missing, but the post is for a house for sale or rent.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said such posts are common. Unless it comes from a reputable source, such as a government-controlled page, proceed with caution.
“Some people just love to gossip and spread fake stuff. A lot of times you can automatically tell it’s a fake account,” he said.
He added that on the official Greenwood Police Department Facebook page, scammers will sometimes post links in the comments claiming a user can watch a video if they just click the link.
Other common social media scams police see are posts telling people to beware of an individual at a certain store or to be aware of a person approaching individuals in a parking lot, Chaudoin said. A lot of times, he said, these types of posts are coming from outside the area. But that’s not to say these things don’t or won’t happen in Greenwood. Chaudoin said if somebody is missing or they see a post that could possibly be a scam, to call law enforcement.
“If somebody’s missing, call us. There’s so much we can do and so many resources that regular citizens don’t have,” he said.
