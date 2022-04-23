Greenwood is hosting royalty. Drag performers with the nonprofit group Queens to the Rescue will present a drag show in Greenwood to raise money for the local animal shelter.
It’s the group’s second fundraising show in the area. The last was in March 2019, when they performed at Natty’s in Abbeville to raise money for the Humane Society of Greenwood and Abbeville County animal services. After the standing-room-only show there, event organizer and Queens to the Rescue founder Michelle Shara said she breathed a sigh of relief.
“I felt really comforted,” she said. “Everyone was so supportive and it was beautiful. ... That’s why our first comeback show is going to be in Greenwood, we just loved the community.”
The group has been raising money to help animal rescues and shelters for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought these charity shows to a halt. Shara said she and the performers and other organizers talked about doing virtual shows while people were staying home, but it was hard to coordinate.
“Every time there was a wane in COVID cases I’d be like, ‘OK, we’re going to do this,’” she said. “Then there would be another peak.”
But now it’s time to take the stage again, she said. The group got involved with the Humane Society of Greenwood through a member who volunteered there, and Shara said she met with HSOG’s staff to talk about doing another show.
“They were so amazing and welcoming and they talked about their work with TNR and the cat program they’ve started,” Shara said. “They were very committed to bettering the lives of animals in the community, and that really resonated with me.”
HSOG helped book their venue, Inn on the Square, 104 Court Ave. E. Doors open at 6 p.m. May 14, and the show starts at 7 p.m. in the Inn’s ballroom. Tickets are available online at QTTR14.brownpapertickets.com and people can follow the event on Facebook and on the Queens to the Rescue Facebook page.
“They all really love doing it. That’s the thing, they really bring their all,” Shara said. “And it’s for audiences that may have not been exposed to drag before. They want to show off that this is a performance art.”
All proceeds from ticket sales are going to HSOG — Shara said the performers are paid through tips at the show and urged people to bring cash to tip with. They’re bringing custom-made costumes, creating sets and choreographing performances all for tips, a love of animals and a passion for performing, she said.
“I have never once had someone come to a Queens to the Rescue show — and we cater to a mostly middle-aged, straight audience — and not enjoy a show,” Shara said. “My boyfriend comes to the shows, all my male friends come to the shows. We’re doing all of this to help the animals in Greenwood County.”
Johnae Wright is one of the performers for the show. She came to drag performance from a background in classical ballet and jazz dance, which she started learning in middle school while living in Miami. She went on to attend school for the performing arts and has been a dancer for years.
“I’m a trans woman — I never thought I’d be doing drag. We understand that there can be this misconception that drag is all trans women,” she said. “I kind of brought a little twist to it, because I’m actually just dancing sometimes instead of being a drag queen.”
Drag is a different style of performance: It combines costuming, drama, dance, comedy and singing with a hint of burlesque at times to fun and expressive effect.
“Every time it’s time to perform, I get excited,” Wright said. “It’s different outfits, different hair. I learn so much every time.”
For years, Wright has been friends with and performed with the show’s emcee, Brandon Hilton. Hilton performs under the name Onya Mann. Wright said they’ve done charity events before, which is what brought her to the upcoming Greenwood show’s lineup.
Giving back is part of what Wright does, she said, and it all serves to bring advocacy and awareness to LGBTQ issues. Wright’s work can be found at johnaetheeegyptiangoddess.com
“That’s my way of giving back to the community by using my gift,” Wright said. “I hope people come with an open mind, people come ready to have fun and ready to tip. It takes a lot of work putting this together, and I’m just excited for the future.”