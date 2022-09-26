Charging up: John de la Howe relies increasingly on its credit cards

South Carolina's lone residential ag school is bucking a trend among South Carolina agencies in recent years. It's spending more on credit cards.
How much more? From just a few years ago, such spending has increased at the South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe by more than 900%.
The Index-Journal reviewed monthly statewide procurement card reports available through the Office of Comptroller General that date back to 2010. It found that from when the school was issued its first card in 2012-13 to when Sharon Wall headed the school in 2019-20, John de la Howe ranged from $10,100.97 to $20,346.52 in annual spending on its charge cards.
However, 2020-21 saw such spending jump to $79,541.24 — nearly four times its prior high. Credit card spending ticked up more in 2021-22, reaching $204,768.06. In the first two months of this fiscal year, the agency has already tallied $61,524.30 in charges.
Agency President Tim Keown defended the agency's procurement card use.
"At the recommendation of the state, most of these ‘small purchases’ are now made by our business office staff with state purchasing cards," he said, as it expedites purchasing.
While a number of the expenses involve typical e-commerce companies, such as purchases from Amazon, among the 2021-22 charges were 25 payments to a food vendor totaling $69,637.51 for a contract deemed illegal by auditors. Payments to some companies, such as Lowe's, that had typically been routed through the Office of Comptroller General are now being paid directly by the school.
In July and August, the agency tallied nearly $10,000 in travel expenses on credit for plane tickets and rooms, including two payments of $233.98 to Comfort Inn & Suites Clemson. The hotel is just a 64-mile drive from John de la Howe but meets state guidance for distance since it's more than 50 miles from the agency.
John de la Howe spokesperson Tony Baughman said those Clemson hotel rooms were linked to the 35th South Carolina Jr. Beef Round-Up at the T. Ed Garrison Livestock Arena in Pendleton. A handbook for the three-day event indicated that Comfort Inn reserved a block of rooms for the event, which generally means attendees pay a discounted rate.
Baughman suspected much of the remaining travel costs were related to Future Farmers of America.
The state sends a mixed message to its agencies on procurement card use.
The Division of Procurement Services describes these cards as "a convenient payment tool to encourage efficiencies for government and the business community in both the procurement and invoicing processes" in its purchasing card manual.
However, the Office of Comptroller General considers such credit card transactions to be direct purchases, and the agency's Statewide Purchase Order Policy says direct purchasing "limits reporting data necessary for spend analysis by the State and agency" and "should not be used as a matter of convenience."
Regardless of which view an agency takes, these purchases are still subject to internal controls, must comply with state purchasing law and on applicable purchases still require documentation to be sent to the Office of Comptroller General before the funds will be released to cover that portion of the credit card bill, although not before the vendor offering goods or services is paid.
Use of such cards is also regularly reconciled, and while concerns about reconciliation and a policy governing when to issue purchase orders were findings in the past two procurement audits, Keown says the school now reconciles its accounts.
Keown insists that "using state P-cards offers an extra layer of accountability in the recordkeeping."
Procurement card use across state agencies has generally fallen in recent years, a trend Office of Comptroller General Chief of Staff Eddie Gunn attributes in part to the pandemic — which seems counterintuitive since the added time at home in 2020 caused e-commerce to boom.
Even so, there were other agencies that saw a hefty increase in charging expenses. Gunn listed a few examples: the Department of Juvenile Justice increased from $375,724 in 2018 to $712,382 in 2021, the Criminal Justice Academy increased from $135,330 in 2018 to $220,952 in 2021, and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation increased from $105,257 in 2018 to $177,459 in 2021.
Not the 900% experienced by John de la Howe, but still hefty increases in credit card spending.
While the Office of Comptroller General generates monthly reports on credit card spending, Gunn noted that "the management, including any related data analysis, remains at the agency level."
Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.