ANDERSON
Hundreds of STEM-minded youths from across South Carolina and Georgia met this weekend for the FIRST Robotics Competition Peachtree District event at the Civic Center of Anderson.
The youths were energized and charged up for the weekend’s action.
Among the youths was the Due West FRC robotics team, the Due Westerners, which is comprised of high school students, volunteers and coaches. The youths competed on the the Charged Up! battlefield. In Charged Up!, robots place cones and cubes on a community grid for points and then dock with a charge station toward the center of the playing field.
“We’ve got to communicate well between the two drivers,” said Jake Whitwood, one of the Due Westerners’ robot drivers. “We’ve got to be fast and efficient with our robot. We’ve got to be able to communicate between different alliances.”
By competing in FRC, students learn problem-solving skills they can apply to real-world situations. They build and program the robot, raise funds for the program, market themselves and participate in community projects.
Harrison McPhail, who is on the programming team, said the youths code the first 15 seconds of the two-minute game.
“You have to program the controllers to do what you want them to do,” McPhail said. “It’s lots of (computer) files. You program the controller to send signals to the motor. We basically program synchronization of all the motors to do different actions with each button.”
McPhail has competed in LEGO League robotics events, but this was his first FRC competition.
“This is so much different,” McPhail said. “It’s a learning experience.”
The event took place Saturday and Sunday, with 27 teams competing. It was the first chance the Due Westerners had to try out their creation outside of practice at Erskine College.
“It’s a matter of learning all the different controls and getting used to being able to drive it — all the mechanics of the robot,” Whitwood said. “It’s a learning process, but we’re getting used to it.”
Seventeen area high school students have worked on the Due West team since January preparing for this season-opening event. Qualification matches took place throughout Saturday and Sunday.
The Due Westerners include students from Greenwood, Abbeville, Due West, Starr and Honea Path. The team has been meeting at Erskine College three days a week for three hours each night since early January to prepare for the season.
Team captain Jonah Kollmann handles the business part of Due West’s FRC team.
“We’ve had many ups and downs, but, overall, it’s been a great season so far,” Kollmann said. “There are some great team members to work with. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen in the competition. I think we’re going to do great.”
Kollmann said the hardest thing has been trying to get their robot to perform like they want it to. The Due Westerners struggled to pick up objects during Saturday’s early qualifiers, but they finally found their rhythm. It all came down to teamwork.
“One of our goals is to keep up communication,” Kollman said. “We have to keep our team informed about what’s going on with our robot and what’s going on with our team in general.”
Part of that communication involves visiting other teams’ pit areas and learning about their robots. Peyton Simpson, who is on the business sub-team, was one of the Due Westerners who took part in the competition scouting.
“We’ll be talking to different teams here and finding out about their robots,” Simpson said. “We use that information that we get to decide our alliances.”
Simpson and her teammates prepared scouting questions in advance.
“We also ask teams about something that’s interesting about their robot,” she said. “And then there is match scouting, which is seeing how teams do in their matches.”