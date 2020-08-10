Food trucks are a new and emerging trend across the country, but the meals you can get on wheels have not caught on in Greenwood.
Greenwood County has operated without an ordinance governing or regulating food trucks for many years. The county has opted to grant temporary permits that expire after 30 days.
Meanwhile, the City of Greenwood has regulations governing food trucks, but don’t expect to see scenes from Jon Favearu’s “Chef” on the streets of Uptown.
The city requires food truck owners to obtain a $500 annual permit, maintain at least a 750-foot distance from a permanent restaurant and park on private property with consent of the owner unless participating in a permitted special event.
Food trucks are only allowed to operate between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and must be removed from the site daily. Food trucks are only permitted only in the city’s general commercial zoning area.
Maps developed by the City of Greenwood in 2014 show few places where food trucks could operate with the city’s distance requirement.
Both councils began to look at regulations several weeks ago when Lowe’s Home Improvement made a corporatewide decision to disallow food vendors from operating on their properties.
Wendell Belmore, owner of Molly’s Hot Dogs and Barbeque, has long been a fixture at the Lowe’s in Greenwood. He was told to pack up his operation.
This started a chain reaction that ultimately caused Greenwood County Council to declare in June that Ordinance 6-3-109, which limits off-street parking among other things, does not apply to food trucks. County staff was then directed to begin preparing an appropriate ordinance to regulate food trucks.
But before avid foodies get excited about Greenwood’s version of the “The Great Food Truck Race,” remember that ordinances take time to pass.
The Greenwood County Joint Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of changes to the zoning ordinance regarding food trucks, both in the city and county.
Initially, the proposal was for the county to adopt the same rules the city had in place. Several food truck owners spoke during the public hearing portion on the topic, including Belmore.
“The city regulations are a little strict,” Belmore said.
Food truck owners were in agreement that the city’s 750-foot requirement was a problem.
The planning commission recommended changing the city’s distance from 750 feet to 100 feet.
City Council discussed the proposed change at Monday’s work session. City Manager Julie Wilkie said there is interest in having food trucks in the city, citing Fat Daddy’s BBQ as one.
“We’ve also had other trucks that have approached us,” Wilkie said.
She said when city staff tells the food truck owners the requirements, they are no longer interested.
“It’s a bit of a deterrent, more than an attraction,” Wilkie said.
City staff looked at regulations in other cities in the state, said Steffanie Dorn, finance director and clerk to council.
“Hartsville had 150 feet and Greenville had 250 feet,” she said.
Dorn said she has heard that food trucks can help other restaurants.
“It can actually help drive business to another location,” Dorn said. “It could be beneficial to our restaurants that we have.”
Mayor Brandon Smith suggested having a food truck day might be a way to gauge interest.
Greenwood County Council had first reading in title only on its food truck ordinance Tuesday. It will be up for public hearing on second reading at the Aug. 18 meeting.