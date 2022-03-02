A handful of changes in the structure of Greenwood County School District 50 have taken place and will help send money back into schools.
Recent retirement and new job announcements for district leaders made way for changes, including going from four to three assistant superintendents.
Assistant Superintendent for Administration Gerald Witt is retiring at the end of the school year, and will be replaced in that role by Christi Louden.
Some of his responsibilities as well as the responsibilities of a student services coordinator who retired are now under Julian Gale, director of student services, who will report to Louden.
Louden, who has been assistant superintendent of human resources, will be replaced by Lisa McMillan, whose title will be executive director of human resources. McMillan comes to the district from Greenwood Mills Inc., where she has been the human resources director for 6½ years.
District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said the changes will save money and put resources back in schools with students, rather than at the district office.
Specifically, this change will allow for an additional assistant principal to be hired at Greenwood High School, bringing its total to five. Emerald High has three.
In other district-level changes, Charles Costner was recently named executive director of secondary education. He replaces Beth Taylor, who was recently named superintendent of Greenwood County School District 52. Costner is currently director of the Frank Russell Technology Center.
District 50 also announced on Wednesday two new principals.
Westview’s principal Erin Watts is moving into a role as director of gifted and talented and choice/magnet programs, previously held by Gale.
Eric Syswerda, an assistant principal at Greenwood High, will be the new principal at Westview.
Anna Haynes will be principal at Rice Elementary School. She is an assistant principal at Woodfields Elementary.
“These administrators will do a tremendous job,” Glenn said in a news release.
“I am confident they will have a positive impact on the faculty, staff, students and parents at their schools next year.”
