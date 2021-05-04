Now hiring — restaurants throughout the country are struggling to stay fully staffed, and the Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce is looking for ways to fill these jobs.
“We feel like we have the workforce right here in Greenwood to fill those jobs,” said Chamber President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan. “This is an immediate need.”
The chamber is planning a job fair to bring prospective hires and local restaurateurs together, but first Heegan and Greenwood Workforce Development Task Force head Jim Medford want to meet business owners to help promote it.
The meeting will be at 8 a.m. Monday, at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center at 601 E. Northside Drive, Greenwood. Heegan said any restaurant representatives interested in the job fair are encouraged to attend, and to call her at 864-854-4851 for more details.
Medford said the date and time were planned to avoid disrupting restaurants from preparing for lunch and dinner crowds. He wants to promote business owners thinking critically about how to incentivize job-seekers to work for them.
The job fair is set for 9 a.m.-noon May 22 at the James Medford Family Event Center on Piedmont Technical College’s campus, 620 Emerald Road N., Greenwood. Medford said he hopes to have about 50-60 restaurants represented, with room to space their tables out for social distancing. The chamber plans to have students from area schools and colleges bused in, so summer job-seekers can connect with those hiring.
“How many times do you hear from people that working in a restaurant was their first job,” Heegan said, “but it connected them with people. It allowed them to network, and eventually get hired by someone else because they were impressed with their work ethic and service.”