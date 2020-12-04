The skies were clear and the stars were out Thursday. Greenwood Under 40 Stars, that is.
Six young professionals were honored Thursday as the Greenwood Under 40 Stars newest members. Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce and Connect Young Professionals presented the annual awards.
“We are a group that is dedicated to engaging, empowering and retaining young professionals to become future leaders in our community,” Preston Culbertson, co-chairman of Connect Young Professionals, said.
Award recipientsWells Ballentine, born and raised in Greenwood, is the son of Bal and Kit Ballentine. He is the used car manager and vice president at Ballentine Ford Lincoln Toyota. He started out washing cars in middle school and worked his way through many departments at the dealership, Trentsie Williams, director of finance for Meg’s House, said.
An Emerald High graduate, Ballentine obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management at Clemson University. After college, he moved to Jackson, Wyoming to work for the Bank of Jackson Hole before returning to Greenwood to work in his family’s business.
Ballentine serves on many boards in the community and was active in helping the Greenwood Food Bank and Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity before he graduated from high school. He has worked with the Humane Society of Greenwood, Healthy Learners, Cornerstone, The Blood Connection and serves as a board member for the Burton Center Foundation and the Greenwood Arts Center.
Ballentine was unable to attend the event.
Katie Stoddard Funderburk, an attorney at Stoddard Funderburk Law Firm, serves on numerous boards, including Greenwood Performing Arts, Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home, Greenwood Community Theatre and the Board of Architectural Review for the City of Greenwood.
A Clemson graduate, she obtained a J.D. at the University of South Carolina School of Law. For several years she worked in politics and public affairs before returning to Greenwood to open her own law practice in 2017.
“Her skills as a businesswoman have helped her law firm to soar,” Janet Balsiger, member engagement specialist for the Chamber, said in presenting Funderburk.
Funderburk and her husband, Chip, have two children, Evans and Mary Wynn.
Randolph “T.J.” Jenks is co-owner and general manager of Montague’s Restaurant in Greenwood where he has managed the restaurant since 2011.
Jenks’s culinary career started when he worked in various roles in several restaurants in Columbia while he attended the University of South Carolina. After getting married in 2009, he set his eyes on Greenwood’s culinary scene.
He serves on the board of directors for the Greenwood Regional Tourism Bureau and the Uptown Greenwood Development Corp.
“T.J. never seems to miss an opportunity to help Greenwood blossom,” Williams said.
Jenks consistently donates to the Greenwood Food Bank and Soup Kitchen, as well as feeding first responders and flood victims while raising money for disaster relief, Williams said.
Jenks and his wife, Ellen, have two girls, Isabelle and Lucy.
Maggie McMahon, who began working as the Greenwood County litter prevention coordinator in July 2019, was also among the honorees.
Originally from Darlington, South Carolina, she has been an active member of the Greenwood community for more than three years. A graduate of Anderson University, McMahon obtained a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing in 2017 before obtaining a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Liberty University.
She serves as president of the Emerald City Rotary Club, secretary of the Keep Greenwood County Beautiful’s board of directors and graduated from Leadership Greenwood in 2020. She also participates in Connect Young Professionals and the Chamber’s Women’s Leadership Council.
McMahon is a Green Steps mentor for Greenwood County schools and participates in America in Bloom.
She is married to Matthew McMahon, a math teacher and offensive line coach at Emerald High.
Clay Sprouse, program director for pharmacy technology at Piedmont Technical College, is a Greenwood County School District 50 board member. He has served on the board since 2018.
A Greenwood native, he is a 1998 graduate of Emerald High where he served as senior class president. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he obtained a master’s degree in education from Southern New Hampshire University.
Recognized as the South Carolina Society of Health System Pharmacists Pharmacy Technician of the Year in 2015, Sprouse established the pharmacy virtual externship, pharmacy inventory project, clinical artifact creation, group prescription competition and a medication safety project at PTC.
“In 2016, he received the Piedmont Technical College Visionary of Year faculty award,” Williams said of Sprouse’s accomplishments.
Sprouse and his wife, Jessica, have two children, Cooper and Emily.
David Westberry, office manager at Stockman Oil, is a graduate of Piedmont Tech and Lander University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was an honor graduate. He was also involved in the Blue Key Honor Society at Lander.
An Eagle Scout, he has served many organizations in the community, including the Greenwood Festival Chorale and Connect Young Professionals, where he serves on the steering committee. He serves on the board of directors for the Humane Society of Greenwood, where he organized a fundraiser to help the organization meet its financial goals.
As a graduate of Leadership Greenwood, he has worked closely with fellow graduates to create a music festival to raise funds for the student food pantry, recently opened at Lander.
Balsiger, who presented Westberry, said he also manages the grounds and storefront at Greenwood Nursery on the weekends.
Also honored at the event was Leonard Martin, a teacher at Greenwood High School. Martin has been mentoring young people in the Greenwood community for many years. He has incorporated the Under 40 Stars program into personal finance classes he teaches. His class wanted to recognize this year’s honorees by presenting each a gift at the honorees table, David Dougherty, Chamber interim CEO, said.
“Thank you, Leonard, for your leadership and good work you are doing in mentoring our future emerging leaders,” Dougherty said.