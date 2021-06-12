Changes are happening at the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce as it embarks as a key vehicle on Greenwood Together’s four-lane highway.
Chamber CEO Barbara Ann Heegan announced the hiring of Keith Jameson as the organization’s director of member services Friday.
“Keith Jameson’s talents and passion for Greenwood make him perfectly suited for this position. I believe his dedication to growing membership and supporting existing members will be phenomenal,” Heegan said in a press release.
Jameson, a Greenwood native, will be responsible for new member recruitment and retention. He is known for his 26-year career as a professional opera and concert singer appearing at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and operas in San Francisco, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, Seattle and Santa Fe.
The Chamber’s board of directors also saw a notable change as Roland Snelling, director of North American manufacturing at VELUX Greenwood, was appointed as the Chamber’s 2021 chairperson. Former board chair Rusty Denning will play an integral role in Greenwood Together’s workforce development task force by connecting industrial partners with resources and training support that Piedmont Technical College offers.