A tumultuous two months preceded Barbara Ann Heegan’s ousting as the Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, according to Chamber leadership.
For weeks, the Chamber board saw Heegan take an increasingly adversarial position with staff and the board on decisions being made about the Chamber’s direction. It culminated in her refusing a meeting with board chairperson Kristen Manske. Days later she was removed from her position by majority vote from the board.
Heegan was hired at the end of 2019 to head Greenwood’s Chamber after she served as president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in Oneonta, New York. The local Chamber shifted its focus during her time as its head from event planning to making workforce and economic development its priority.
On Tuesday, Manske told the Index-Journal the board had voted to remove Heegan as president and CEO that morning. A week earlier the board met and voted to have the full board discuss with Heegan her at-will employment. Following the meeting, Manske and another executive committee member went to tell Heegan about the board’s decision and organize that meeting, Manske said.
“She refused to have that two-on-one meeting,” Manske said. “She refused to meet with us to talk about any further discussion.”
Because of that standstill, Manske said they never had that meeting of the full board with Heegan. Instead, a week later, board members met over Zoom and voted to terminate her employment.
Heegan did not respond to multiple calls this week for comment. And Index-Journal reporter went to her house to seek comment, and left a note at her door when they received no response.
Though the Index-Journal had attended two previous Chamber meetings, including the meeting regarding her at-will employment, a reporter was not notified of this past week’s Zoom meeting. Chamber board members have discussed whether the Chamber is subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act because of its receipt of public funds, but that’s not a settled question, said Toby Chappell, board member and Greenwood county manager.
“That is an open question that the board is wading through now and the chairwoman has stated it is her plan in the very near future to seek legal counsel so the board can have a firm legal opinion to base their opinions on — whether they believe FOIA does or does not apply,” Chappell said.
Prior to Heegan’s refusal to meet with Manske, there were other shifts in her relationship with the board and other branches of the chamber. Board member Jim Medford previously told the Index-Journal that committee heads had complained to the executive committee of administrative overreach from Heegan, and he said the board was seeking to grant these groups more autonomy.
At an April board meeting, the board voted to approve a contract with Greenwood Community Theatre President Stephen Gilbert to manage the S.C. Festival of Flowers. This decision took the festival off the chamber’s plate, and was intended to allow Heegan to focus on other initiatives.
Manske said despite that decision by the board, Heegan still tried to exert control over the festival.
“There has been an increasing tumultuous and adversarial relationship between Barbara Ann Heegan and the board,” Manske said. “For example, after the April board meeting with the Festival of Flowers was removed, she actively worked against the will of the board.”
Manske had no official position on the Chamber’s future leadership, but said the board is having informal discussions on the process for selecting a new president. For now, they want to get the S.C. Festival of Flowers behind them.
In the meantime, board member Jeff Smith, who heads the Greenwood County Community Foundation and whose office is inside the Chamber building, will serve as interim head of the Chamber. Manske said he and the board are working to keep involvement between employees and the community while the board works on finding new leadership.
She and Smith are also working to ensure the heads of committees such as the S.C. Festival of Flowers committee, the Greenwood Leadership Class, Women’s Leadership, the board of Regents and Greenwood Young Professionals can communicate with board leadership and will have more autonomy moving forward.
“Over the past several months we’ve convened a governance committee with several of our Chamber board members, and they’ve been charged to review our current bylaws and the job descriptions, and look to see where those need to be updated,” Manske said, “and then educate the full board to make sure that process is being followed.”
The Chamber is still focused on its initiatives of workforce and economic development, she said, and despite this change in leadership that’s still the direction the Chamber will focus its efforts in conjunction with partnerships like Greenwood Together.