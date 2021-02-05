The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce has restructured its leadership team.
“The Chamber restructure is to further our Chamber’s position to better serve our members around member engagement,” Barbara Ann Heegan, the Chamber’s president and CEO, said.
Heegan said she has spent her first month in her role leading the Chamber to learn about the roles her staff plays.
“Their talents were exceptional, especially during COVID-19,” Heegan said.
She said she wanted to raise their profile within the organization as a way of repaying them for working hard.
“I think it will focus on better collaboration, quality service to our members,” Heegan said. “It will improve our value-added activities to our members.”
David Dougherty, who served for several months as the Chamber’s interim CEO, has been promoted from vice president of investor relations to senior vice president of community development. Dougherty will work on community partnerships and oversee the development of member investments.
Heegan said Dougherty will work on economic development and relationship building.
Other staff members at the Chamber will have new titles as well.
Fiely Novilla has been promoted from director of finance and operations to vice president of finance and operations. Novilla will assist Heegan in day-to-day management. She will also be responsible for implementing the Chamber’s strategic plan.
Janet Balsiger was promoted from member engagement specialist to director of member services. Balsiger will be responsible for recruiting new Chamber members, supporting current members and coordinating the Chamber Ambassadors program.
Madison Herig was promoted from marketing and communications specialist to director of marketing and communications. Herig will be responsible for developing and implementing a marketing and communications plan and drive awareness to the Chamber brand. She will also coordinate the Chamber’s councils and committees.
Thursday marked the end of Heegan’s first month leading the Chamber. She replaces Angelle LaBorde, who announced her resignation in April.