After a two-hour closed-door session, the Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted on a single matter: whether to have a one-on-one conversation with President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan about her employment, or to instead have the whole board talk with her.
The open portion of the board’s meeting Monday at Piedmont Technical College was brief. After taking roll, it voted to go into executive session for a closed-door discussion of a personnel matter.
After nearly two hours, the board returned to open session and voted on the recommendation to have board Chairperson Kristen Manske and chamber attorney Jon Newlon meet with Heegan to discuss her “at-will employment agreement” with the chamber.
The vote was 8-10 and the motion failed. Manske said after the meeting that a “yes” vote meant approval of a one-on-one conversation with Heegan, while a “no” vote meant the voting member would rather have the full board involved with the discussion. Manske said the next step following the 8-10 vote will be to set up the full board meeting with Heegan.
Following the meeting Monday, Heegan told the Index-Journal she had not been invited to the meeting and said she thought the board should work hand-in-hand with her to address any concerns. She said she was not told about any issues or matters they would discuss regarding her performance prior to the meeting.
Heegan said she thought the board was not following protocol by allowing media coverage of the meeting and said the Chamber’s meetings are private. The Chamber of Commerce receives funding from taxpayer-funded groups such as the city and county governments of Greenwood. The board discussed media presence at its April meeting, and Manske said the Index-Journal was welcome to Monday’s meeting following the resolution of April’s discussion.
Monday’s vote came less than a month after the board voted to contract out the Festival of Flowers, moving it from a Chamber-managed event to one managed by Stephen Gilbert, executive director at Greenwood Community Theatre.
At that meeting, Chamber board member Jim Medford said this was an option the board was looking at for future festivals as well and said the aim was to free up the Chamber staff to focus on other priorities, such as economic development and hiring new staff. Before that meeting, Heegan hired Jacqueline Gilchrist to handle member services and resource development and has since hired Amaan Monda to handle marketing and communications, and Jody Allen as an administrative assistant.
Before the April meeting, Medford said he and Manske had been working to resolve internal complaints from members of the Chamber’s committees and branches about managerial overreach from Heegan. In response, Medford said the board moved to give more autonomy to groups under the Chamber’s oversight, such as Greenwood Young Professionals and the Women’s Leadership Council.