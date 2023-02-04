Chamber
Buy Now

Will Frierson, left, vice president of Government Affairs at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, talks with Charlotte Tallent, executive director of the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce, during the Chamber’s annual meeting and dinner Thursday night at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

McCORMICK — “One plus one equals five, not two.”

When community partners work together, that seemingly impossible equation becomes true. Those were the words shared by Charlotte Tallent, executive director of the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce, during Thursday night’s annual Chamber dinner and meeting.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags