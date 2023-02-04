McCORMICK — “One plus one equals five, not two.”
When community partners work together, that seemingly impossible equation becomes true. Those were the words shared by Charlotte Tallent, executive director of the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce, during Thursday night’s annual Chamber dinner and meeting.
“Determine what you really do and do well and outsource strategic aligned partners to bridge those gaps,” Tallent said. “It strengthens weak aspects of our businesses and it increases knowledge, expertise and resources available. That is the evidence of a strong economic, team-minded community that attracts new businesses and is truly focusing on sustainable performance.”
Tallent and Mark Warner, director of economic and community development for McCormick County, provided community-impact numbers and development updates, while guest speaker Will Frierson, vice president of Government Affairs at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the statewide economic climate.
“We had a lot of exciting growth and change,” Tallent said of 2022. “We offered new events and programs that were a positive impact on our community. All of these are proven, effective means of bridging the gaps to a stronger community where our quality of living is sustainable.”
One of those new events was Bicycle Across South Carolina, which drew more than 400 riders to the area in October 2022. Tallent said the Chamber has a lot planned for this year.
“The Chamber is committed to continuing to support our community, our county, our town, our culture for the arts, as well as striving to become that hub for quality-of-life programming,” Tallent said.
Warner provided updates on the Eco Industrial Park, the spec building and the county airport.
After grants, the county will have about $1.5 million to rough-grade a 210,000-square-foot pad at the Industrial Park, Warner said.
The airport is a daytime visual flight-rules-only landing strip. Warner will present a plan at this month’s county council meeting for adding lights, fuel storage and hangars. The budget is $8.4 million over six years.
“We can lease hangars, we can sell fuel, and it becomes and economic engine for the community,” Warner said.
The spec building continues to draw interest from potential occupants.
“I got a call from somebody who thought it would make a great pickleball arena,” Warner said. “And then another one who wanted to make it a skateboard park. We said, ‘Thank you for your interest, but that’s not exactly what we want to do with that.’”
Warner said only about 175 addresses in the county do not have broadband internet access. He thanked WCTEL for its multimillion-dollar investment that started 14 years ago.
“They started putting broadband fiber in the county before there were government grants — before it was sexy,” Warner said.
He said 504 residential building permits were issued for Savannah Lakes Village since 2016 — and 127 for the county.
“That’s pretty doggone good development for this county,” Warner said. “That’s new homes being built.”
Frierson said the state Chamber strives to partner with communities “to be the leading voice for business across the state of South Carolina.”
The state Chamber developed a “competitiveness agenda” after surveying members during a statewide tour.
The No. 1 issue facing businesses is workforce-related challenges, the survey showed. Those include the lack of enough applicants for open jobs, a lack of skilled workers, increased competition in the marketplace and wage inflation.
Frierson said the Chamber’s legislative agenda for 2023 includes lobbying for lower taxes and liability lawsuit reform, focusing on economic competitiveness and aiming to create a “pro-businesses environmental and regulatory climate.” He said the state Chamber supports efforts to provide more scholarships to students who want to attend technical colleges and pursue “critical-means jobs.”