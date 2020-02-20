Chad Evans, who has served a Greenwood High's principal since 2014, will soon take on a new role for Greenwood County School District 50: director of evaluation.
Jenny Risinger has been serving as director of evaluation on an interim basis since July when the last person in the role, Alyson Perrin, was named the district's director of elementary education.
Evans has taught in the Lakelands since 1996, beginning his education career teaching at Northside Middle School. That's also when he began coaching baseball and football at Emerald High, which lasted until 2007.
He stopped coaching when he went to Ninety Six High School as assistant principal for a year, before taking the same role at Brewer Middle. He became Brewer's principal in 2009.
Evans received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Erskine College and a master's in educational administration from Clemson University.