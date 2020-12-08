Veterans, and their families gathered Sunday at the Greenwood County Veterans Center to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The event, a lighting of a Christmas tree, featured state Reps. Anne Parks and John McCravy.
McCravy participated in the reading of names of fallen soldiers along with retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Fox, while the audience listened.
Councilwoman Edith Childs also spoke.
“It’s always important to honor veterans,” Childs said. “If it wasn’t for veterans, where would we be?” She comes from a long line of service members in her family.
“Palm trees mean peace and palms might bend but they never break, and that describes my support to veterans,” Rosalind Burke said.
Burke urged the audience to “Remember the giver, not the gifts” during this holiday season.
After the reading of names, and a song by Louise Robinson, everyone stood as taps was played and the Christmas tree was lit.
“How do you thank someone for their sacrifice,” Fox said. “We’re here to do that today.”