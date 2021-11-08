Mays 10th anniversary celebration, Thomas
Buy Now

The Rev. Christopher B. Thomas, director of the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site, speaks during the 10th anniversary celebration of the site, Saturday. The celebration was the second of three events commemorating the anniversary. The weekend began with a panel discussion of Mays at Lander University and culminated Sunday morning at Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, the home church of Mays. The Rev. Grady Butler, mentee of Mays, gave the spoken word during Sunday’s event. Check the Nov. 13 edition of the Index-Journal for an in-depth story about the site and these events.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL