Educate. Elevate. Celebrate.
Juneteenth celebrations start there and organizers of Greenwood and Abbeville events hope people go further.
Political and civic engagement is Donald Burton’s ambition for the Greenwood event. It kicks off Saturday at noon and runs to 5 p.m. at Magnolia Park. Games, food and speakers, will be available, as well as educational materials and voter registration and education stations, he said.
“You have to educate people about the importance of voting because so many things are happening today,” Burton said, adding that education is his biggest concern. “If a person understands who they are and their power within, they realize ‘I can build a city, a state, a world.’”
People can come to the barbecue, but are they willing to go out to do voter registration and education? he asked.
“I’d rather see a crowd at a PTA (meeting) than at a football game, or a city council meeting than at a basketball game,” Burton said.
Greenwood’s Juneteenth celebrations have been going on for years. Abbeville is hosting its inaugural celebration. Erica Rayford presented the idea to the Abbeville City Council in October.
She recalled thinking at the time “When we first went to the city council (in October), we didn’t know that the city was going to be open about it,” she said. “We felt like the worst they can say is ‘no.’”
It turns out almost no one has said “no.”
The community is really embracing it, Rayford said. A big surprise is support has come not just from the African-American community, but from everybody. There are so many ethnic backgrounds that people want to learn about.
There was concern if this was going to happen, but after every meeting of the Friends of Freedom (the group that is organizing the Juneteenth event), something would come to fruition, Rayford said. As of last week, people were still showing interest in volunteering and setting up booths.
Rayford recalled a recent radio interview where the interviewer admitted he didn’t know much about Juneteenth. “We want everybody to come out and enjoy themselves and learn about African American culture and history.”
Support and donations have come not just from corporate groups, but the community, and local businesses and organizations, she said.
“We said we were going to go big,” she said. Supporters looked at a three-day event. “We put it out there. We said we’re going to do three days, so let’s do it.”
Up to 45 people have worked on the Abbeville event, Rayford said. For Greenwood’s event, Burton lauded the efforts of Maya Johnson-Salley and Torrence Gilchrist. They have done the hard leg work, he said.
The goal is for people to participate and learn. Burton said he doesn’t want Juneteenth to become so commercialized that the purpose is lost.
“This is a holiday that commemorates our emancipation,” he said.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it is celebrated annually on June 19. It is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.
Abbeville organizers hope to draw up to 1,000 people to Court Square for the event, Rayford said.
“It was very unexpected, the support that we are getting. It’s almost like the floodgates opened,” Rayford said. “We are just in awe of our community.”
Celebrations kick off this weekend with a performance by Americana musician Amythyst Kiah at 8 p.m. Friday at the Abbeville Opera House.
Events continue Saturday and Sunday in and around Court Square in Abbeville and Saturday at Magnolia Park in Greenwood.
Burton said he hopes young people will move to the next level and continue to grow. Paraphrasing Matthew 25:40, he said, “If we have done it for the least of us, you’ve done it for me.”