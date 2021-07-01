A rocket’s red glare is still a symbol of American independence, even when it’s fireworks bursting in air instead of bombs.
This weekend, sparks will fly as families throughout the Lakelands celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks.
“It’s a tradition,” said Dan Peele, who runs Peele’s Fireworks Super Store in Greenwood. “It’s one of the things you can do to get out with your family without the video games and get them off their cellphones.”
There’s a lot to celebrate this year, too — thanks to vaccinations and a shrinking number of COVID-19 cases, more families are slated to gather this year. It’s important to be safe when enjoying fireworks in order to keep the celebration going.
Children shouldn’t play with or ignite fireworks, and an adult should always supervise any use of them. Even sparklers can hurt children if used inappropriately; the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 900 people were injured by sparklers in 2020.
Fireworks should be set down on a solid, even surface such as concrete or pavement to avoid the device tipping over when it goes off. CPSC advises people to avoid being directly over a device when lighting it, then to back up to a safe distance once it’s lit. Don’t try to pick up or re-light fireworks that didn’t fully ignite, and keep a hose or a bucket of water close in case of a fire.
Fireworks have gotten safer over the years, Peele said, with moves toward labelling products with usage instructions and descriptions of what to expect once the fuse is lit. Now, devices come with covered fuses and are built to avoid tipping over or catching fire.
There are fewer duds, too, Peele said. Overall, fireworks manufacturers have pushed to put on a better, safer show for families over the years.
“Things used to go off just three times. Nowadays it’s multi-shot, multi-effect,” he said. “It’s good to be able to get together with your parents, grandparents and the kids and enjoy the show.”
Once the glow of sparks has dimmed and the show is over, Greenwood Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier said she hopes people will dispose of their spent fireworks.
“Sometimes the public forgets that with fireworks, setting them off and leaving them in the streets is litter,” she said.
It’s easy to forget to pick them up after the excitement of the pyrotechnics, but she said littering the streets and yards with burned-out fireworks isn’t worth risking a littering fine. She advised keeping a bucket of water on hand to soak fireworks after they’re spent, then bagging them up and throwing them out with the trash.
For people headed to the lake this holiday weekend, Nappier said anyone enjoying the outdoors should have a plan for what to do with their trash. She said bring a bag to put garbage in, and not to rely on finding a garbage can outdoors.
“Have a backup plan wherever you’re going,” she said. “Have fun, and be safe.”