ABBEVILLE — A love of reading can do great things.
It brought a small crowd out to celebrate The Alt at Abbeville County Library and enjoy a reading by author Marin Barton, who read excerpts from his latest novel, "Children of the Dust."
"We were so happy to have Bart as our first author in The Alt," said library director Mary Elizabeth Land. "He is not only a fabulous writer, but also an excellent reader of his work. The audience was enthralled by his words. Someone specifically mentioned to me afterwards that 'you could not hear a pin drop' as he read from his new novel."
"Children of the Dust," set in the 1880s, is a historical fiction novel. Barton said he mines a good bit of family history for his works.
The book focuses on the death of a newborn child. The wife suspects her husband's mistress killed the baby and the husband suspects his wife did it. Adding to the tension is the wife's discovery that her husband's mistress is Black and Choctaw and that he has had children with her.
Ultimately, it examines race, he said. Sections of the novel jump to the present day as the couple's descendants meet and talk. They are cousins; one is white, other Black. They try to come to a fuller understanding of their family history and how to relate to each other.
The death of the child is the fiction, Barton said.
"Really, from the time I was a kid, my father and grandparents told stories of the family, going back to my great-great grandfather," Barton said. He heard stories so many times, "it was as if I was getting to know them. These stories have lived with me all my life and I've often used them for my fiction."
Those stories probably pushed him to becoming an author, Barton said. "Partly listening to people tell stories made me want to tell stories, then write them."
What makes a good storyteller and writer is someone who can develop characters and create some kind of conflict, he said. "Good fiction is always driven by conflict between characters. You hope to see characters come out the other side of that conflict, changed hopefully for the better."
Barton attended a master of fine arts program in creative writing when he was 24. "That was when I really started to get serious about writing. I've pretty much stuck to the same genre; I suppose you can call what I write 'Southern literary fiction.'"
"When I use the term 'literary,' I don't want that to scare people. I think my stories are very readable. I don't write the kind of complex, experimental prose that William Faulkner sometimes did or James Joyce sometimes did. I think the way I write is really accessible."
Although he has written three novels and three collections of short stories, Barton isn't a fulltime writer. He teaches students in a juvenile offender program in Alabama how to write fiction and poetry, and is a visiting professor for Converse University's MFA program.
Promotion for his work has taken the Montgomery, Alabama, resident to libraries and book stores in Spartanburg, Greenville and Sylva, North Carolina, as well as Mississippi.
Libraries and book stores are good for getting people to read, Barton said. Libraries are really good about advertising and getting people to come out, making it more of a community event.
He lauded the work done at the Abbeville library to encourage readership, acknowledging Land's practice of reading to children. He expressed surprise on hearing of the library's video story time programs.
"What it really comes down to, the thing that really captures young people is when they are read to as children," Barton said. "The earlier you can read to your children, the better chance you have of hooking them on the magic of books and reading."
In a tough and busy world, he has a tip for parents: "Make the time; find the time somehow, even if it's just 10 minutes before bedtime. Tuck them down into bed and read them a story; something they can read in 10 minutes."
"Anytime a kid gets to hear a story read, if the book is good, if the reader is good, it's going to capture their imagination. If you can do that at an early age, you've made a reader for life," Barton said.