With an overwhelming majority, voters in Ninety Six have approved a bond referendum that will see renovations to the old high school facility and picked the next two members of the Greenwood School District 52 board of trustees.

Darren Carter and Adam Eichelberger were elected to the board, with Carter receiving 265 votes and Eichelberger receiving 262, according to unofficial results. 

