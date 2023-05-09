With an overwhelming majority, voters in Ninety Six have approved a bond referendum that will see renovations to the old high school facility and picked the next two members of the Greenwood School District 52 board of trustees.
Darren Carter and Adam Eichelberger were elected to the board, with Carter receiving 265 votes and Eichelberger receiving 262, according to unofficial results.
Carter said he’s excited and thankful for the opportunity to serve.
He talked about it being a tough week for Ninety Six, with the death of Edgewood Middle School student Carson McDonald.
“I would ask that everybody keep the McDonalds in their prayers,” he said.
“I think that’s the most important thing right now. We have a very close knit community and when we have a tragedy like that it’s amazing how we rally together as a community. Right now, that’s what’s on my mind.”
Among the four other candidates, Christen Davis received 124 votes, Steve McGee received 50, Theresa “Peachez” Peterson received 54 and Nancy Barbee Werts received 53.
Carter and Eichelberger will take the seats currently occupied by Ray Pilgrim and Kevin Campbell, neither of whom ran for reelection.
Unofficial results show about 85% of voters were in favor of the project on the old high school, which includes demolishing parts of the building and renovating others. Of the 402 votes cast on the referendum question, 343 were in favor and 59 were opposed.
The project, which has an estimated $15 million price tag, will provide updated locker rooms, band rooms, renovated gymnasiums, maintenance shop, office space, conference room, practice field and parking.
“I want to personally thank those of you who voted today for showing support for our school district and community,” Superintendent Beth Taylor said in a statement.
“This renovation project will positively impact our students, staff, and community for years to come. We look forward to the exciting months ahead with this upcoming project.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.