Before the joys of uniting people with their perfect pet, the staff at the Greenwood County Humane Society and animal shelter put in a lot of love and care getting many of the animals healthy enough for adoption.
Sometimes, it’s dirty, tough work.
“There was one time, no kidding, we got 15 dogs in one hour,” said Connie Mawyer, interim executive director. “Some days you might not have any injuries at all. Others, there’s a dog injured so badly his leg has to be amputated, or a cat comes in with maggots in their side.”
Animals are brought to the shelter in a number of ways. Animal control officers might seize an animal that isn’t being cared for or one that’s bitten someone. Earlier, the shelter used to take animal drop-offs by anyone at any time of day, but now requires people to make an appointment to hand an animal to the shelter. Mawyer said the switch to appointment-based drop-offs was to help provide better, one-on-one service, and remove the time anyone might spend waiting on staff to become available.
Some animals are only there for a temporary stay — some pending a court case to decide where they’ll go, others being held to give staff the time to contact any possible owner. Each scenario has its own procedures, but in any case, if the animal is injured or in rough shape it falls on the staff to care for it.
About two weeks ago, a puppy was brought into the shelter covered in maggots.
“I spent two hours combing him and pulling them out of his hair,” said Kayla Rushton, medical lead at the shelter. “He’s doing fine now.”
Mawyer said the shelter partners with Greenwood Veterinary Hospital for emergency medical services, because the organization can’t afford to take animals to late-hours emergency veterinary hospitals outside of the area.
It’s common for animals to be emaciated at intake, and staff use reference images to tell if the animal’s weight is off from expected values.
“Oftentimes you can see each nodule in the spine,” Mawyer said. “When they’ve been starved for so long, their organs start turning on themselves.”
These animals are put on scaling diets, spreading meals out and slowly increasing amounts to raise their weight at a healthy pace. Even animals that come in for a temporary stay, pending a court hearing or on quarantine after biting someone, the cost of treating them can easily reach from hundreds of dollars to more than $1,000.
Some animals are just too sick to save.
“We have to have caps on how much we can spend on medical,” Mawyer said. “The sad truth is, sometimes the medical need is so great that it’s more humane to euthanize. Euthanasia has a purpose in veterinary medicine.”
Each new animal goes through a medical evaluation during intake. The medical area at the shelter looks just like a veterinary office, so Rushton works with the animals to keep them calm and as relaxed as possible as she works.
Every dog older than 6 months gets a heartworm test — Rushton keeps tab of the dogs being treated for it on a whiteboard listing all their names. About 20 of the 76 dogs in the shelter in late September were being treated for heartworm.
Staff take the animal’s weight, check teeth to approximate their age, take a blood sample and give dogs medicine to prevent Parvo and kennel cough, along with a de-wormer. Photos are taken of the animals, and any unique markings noted to help identify the animal if an owner comes looking for them.
All this information is used to create a profile of the animal, which is then sent to Marketing Coordinator Dara Brewer. She uses social media to reach out to the community and help reunite lost animals with owners, if that’s the case. Otherwise, she prepares material on the animal for whenever they are ready for adoption or fostering.
On Tuesday, Rushton handled a seemingly healthy, 2-year-old hound dog named Night. Night was in good shape and was patient as each of the procedures was done. Not every animal arrives in as good a shape. A dog named Edwin came in matted with fur.
“He actually couldn’t walk,” Rushton said. “We didn’t even think he had eyes at first, he could hardly open them. We found candy wrappers in his fur.”
After shaving two pounds of matted fur off him, Edwin was in much better condition. The same went for Angel, whose fur was matted by blood from flea bites. Others have to have limbs amputated or have surgeries to fix longstanding injuries.
When an animal is recovering from that kind of procedure, Rushton and Brewer work with Foster Coordinator Kelsey Creswell to find a foster home for the animal to recover in. A foster owner can provide the constant monitoring and care an animal needs while recovering from illness or surgery. They’re also good to care for animals that are so young they need bottle feeding.
Creswell said would-be foster owners fill out an application showing what kind of animals they’d be willing to care for, and she uses those applications to pair animals with their best fit. About 70 animals are fostered out now, some for medical reasons, others to help with the shelter’s capacity or prepare an animal for adoption.
“At least I know they’re being monitored 24/7,” Rushton said.
Whether an animal comes in seized by animal control, dropped off by someone who found them as a stray or left by an owner who can no longer care for them, Mawyer said she and her staff take on the responsibility to care for that animal. She’s an advocate of the five freedoms — freedom from hunger and thirst; from discomfort; from pain, injury and disease; freedom to express natural behavior; and freedom from fear.
“These five freedoms, we have made a pledge to provide that for every animal here,” Mawyer said. “I want people to know, when they donate to the Humane Society, this is where their dollars go.”