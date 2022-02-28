Where are the grandparents?
That’s the question faced by those aiming to expand a foster grandparent program.
The Piedmont Agency on Aging has had the program in Laurens County for years. It received a $343,800 grant from Americorps that will fund expansion to Greenwood, Abbeville and Saluda counties. Work started in late August to develop interest in the program, according to Don Goforth, the foster grandparent director with the Agency.
He has contacted several agencies in the counties ranging from school districts, Head Start programs, and talked at churches, civic clubs, business organizations such as The Brew in Abbeville, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands and GLEAMNS. Goforth has put fliers in chambers of commerce offices and even restaurants and other businesses.
The result of all that effort? Twelve people expressing interest in being a foster grandparent.
COVID-19 was an issue, he said. Some school districts said they wanted to wait because of the virus. Some prospective volunteers are concerned as well. The program seeks people 55 years old and older. Goforth said several volunteers in Laurens County are in their 70s and some are in their 80s.
Other directors of foster grandparent programs across the state have seen the same thing happen, Goforth said.
“I think now that the (COVID-19) numbers are down, people are looking for a chance to get out, so we’ll see more interest in the program,” he said.
That interest can change lives, according to Brittney Terry, the foster grandparent director for Laurens County.
Laurens County has 42 volunteers working with programs in various schools, a church child care program and various summer programs.
Grandparents say they love what they do, interacting with kids and teachers. Most volunteers are older and a lot of them say it keeps them busy, active and learning new stuff.
“A lot of them say they’re learning right with the kids,” she said.
Everything is technology-based now. Grandparents were used to chalkboards. Now, schools use interactive whiteboards that allow people to project an image from a laptop or a computer, as well as interact with the board through touch or specialized pens.
Learning how to use technology has been one of the biggest aspects of the program, Terry said. Several volunteers have learned about computers. Since COVID-19, a lot of schools went virtual and several volunteers worked at sister programs. Learning to navigate computers helped them.
Many volunteers learn of the program through word of mouth. Many have been with the program for years. A few volunteers are in their 80s. The program’s oldest volunteer was 94 years old when she retired last year, Terry said.
The program gives foster grandparents a chance to give back to their community and to share their knowledge and experience. “It’s something they look forward to doing,” Goforth said.
The foster grandparents programs offer one-on-one attention and the chance to help young students with problems, such as reading or math lessons.
Prospective volunteers must be at least 55 years old, he said. All candidates must submit an application with references and go through an interview. They also will have to pass a background check with the State Law Enforcement Division, FBI and National Sex Offender Registry, and will be fingerprinted, he said.
Training involves doing an orientation to go over rules, learning what’s expected such as filling out time sheets and attending in-service meetings, Terry said. Volunteers will shadow a grandparent to get a feel for what will be expected and what it’s like in classroom.
Some volunteers can quality for a stipend of $3 per hour, depending on their income, Goforth said. In Laurens County, some volunteers work up to 30 hours a week. They also receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
Prospective volunteers don’t need particular skills, Goforth said. Everyone will undergo training, such as how to read stories to students to make them more engaging. School staff will have assignment plans available so volunteers will know what to expect. Schools will use the plans to study the progress of the program.
The goal is to be of service and to have a sense of worthiness, that you can make a contribution to the community, he said.
“We’re looking forward to getting it started,” said Fay Sprouse, superintendent of Greenwood County School District 51. “Our children need to see adults in the community coming in to read to them and help them with their studies.”
If interested in being a foster grandparent, contact the school, she said. Participation will be welcome.
“Let kids know that people in the community care about them,” Sprouse said.
“I think that every school and district should be open to having foster grandparents,” said Eddie Marshall, director of Federal Programs and Elementary Education in Laurens County School District 56 in Clinton. “I don’t have data to provide the increase in student achievement, but I know that it can only help and not hinder a child’s academics. ... It is a win/win for the grandparents and the schools/children.”
Caring goes beyond the classroom. Terry said foster grandparents have joined students on field trips, such as visits to Roper Mountain Science Center. Last summer, volunteers went to Folly Beach with students for a day trip. Some students had never been to the beach.
“It’s really rewarding, the love from teachers and students,” Terry said. “You think that you have these students, you have a relationship and they forget. No, it’s a lifetime.” Students will remember their “grandmas and grandpas” years later.
Some kids don’t get love and attention they need at home. Having grandparents there, they get a little more attention, she said.
Terry recalled a grandparent who was with an older student who had a rough home life. He was a smart kid. The grandparent made a promise. If he made grades, she would buy a pizza for him and they would eat it together.
“He was never used to having anybody push him and show him ‘You can do this,’ and give him the praise he needed,” Terry said.
For information about the program, contact Goforth at 864-223-0164, ext. 223, or by email at dgoforth@piedmontaoa.com.
There’s always a time to start something new and now is the time for this service,” he said.