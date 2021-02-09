Another Dollar General might be coming to Greenwood.
“Dollar General is currently in a due diligence phase for a new location off Main Street in Greenwood, South Carolina,” Angela Petkovic, spokeswoman for the Dollar General Corp., said in an email. “Which means we’re interested in adding a new store in Greenwood County, but have not committed to doing so quite yet.”
The potential new location is at 1418 S. Main St. between the O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Stop-A-Minit convenience store on the site of the former Caravan Drive-In.
“At this time, we anticipate having a final decision in the coming weeks,” Petkovic said.
Greer-based Patton Development SC LLC bought the property in December. Patton builds Dollar General stores.
Petkovic said Dollar General takes a number of factors into consideration when determining the site of a new store including whether the company can meet the customer’s price, value and selection needs. If built, she said the store would employ between six and 10 employees.
Petkovic said the company operates 10 stores in Greenwood County.