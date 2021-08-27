ABBEVILLE
A new nonprofit in the area will soon allow home-school students a new opportunity to learn using Montessori methods.
Captivating Montessori School is a home-school co-op that will provide Montessori education and social opportunities for students three days a week.
Founder and CEO Jenae Chiles cut the ribbon at the organization’s Abbeville home Thursday, receiving help with the big scissors from a handful of children who will be learning at the school.
Chiles said after the ribbon-cutting she was nervous, excited and encouraged, and was going to take her time Thursday to sit back and embrace the day as her dream was recognized.
“I’m excited for the children and the families that are going to be a part of this and I know that we’re going to be able to give some comfort to these parents as they are home-schooling because sometimes the home-schooling community is left out, and their needs are not always met so I want to be a help in that aspect,” Chiles said.
The school’s atmosphere is similar to a classroom.
“You’ll still have math lessons, language lessons, but it’s hands-on material,” Chiles said. “So everyone is not learning the same thing at the same time, children will choose work off the shelf and they’ll take it to a work mat or a table and they’ll work independently.”
They can also work with a teacher, as a group, or peer-to-peer.
Chiles said there are families in the program from Abbeville, Greenwood, Honea Path and Due West. Some families have just one child, some have up to six.
Chiles is a certified early childhood teacher with the American Montessori Society and has eight years of experience in Montessori teaching at the Montessori School of Anderson.
Classes will begin at Captivating Montessori School on Tuesday. More information can be found at captivatingmontessori.com.
Chiles’ advice is to follow your dreams and embrace who you are.
“Bring who you are to wherever you are and that’s what I’m doing here is bringing who I am and our volunteers are bringing who they are and we’re using the Montessori materials to help bring out who children are individually and find confidence in that,” she said.