With a handful of emergencies, new classrooms and ongoing upkeep, 2022 brought some big projects to area schools and more are on the way.
Throughout the year, districts spent money on maintenance and other upgrades and issue bonds to keep funds on hand to do so, but some local districts have an injection of state money to help with future projects.
In Greenwood County School District 50, a decision to move many early childhood classes back to elementary schools created a need for new classrooms at some schools.
The end of 2022 brought the tail end of construction on a new four-room K4 classroom building at Mathews Elementary School, which teachers and students should move into in the coming weeks. At Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary, a commons area has been converted to three classrooms, which are about three-fourths completed, according to Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business.
The district has also replaced all cameras at the two high schools and three middle schools, with the same on deck for the elementary schools.
The district has a collection of upcoming projects for 2023. The front walkway at Emerald High School will be enclosed and the parking refigured in front of the school. Smith said when people go to Emerald, they think the new gymnasium entrance is the front of the school, so from a safety standpoint, the district wanted to make it clear where the entrance is. That project should be completed by the end of summer in 2023, he said.
District 50 is also planning a cooling tower replacement at Mays Elementary.
Smith said the district’s goal is to be proactive, but with things like HVAC and water units, they have to be reactive, so they are making a list of all HVAC units in the district and their ages so they can be more proactive.
Smith said the district is having “continual conversations” about safety and learning environments.
In Greenwood County School District 51, paving and roofing projects have been planned or completed at multiple schools.
Other projects in the works include a new playground at Ware Shoals Primary School, electrical work on the floodlights lining Ware Shoals High School and a fix to the fire alarm system at Ware Shoals Middle School.
In Ninety Six, two big projects and more small ones are part of the district’s capital projects plan.
Greenwood County School District 52 has identified projects for the coming years to address safety and general operations. Those projects, district finance director Andrew Macke told the school board in August, will be addressed while the two bigger projects are old on the horizon — addressing the old Ninety Six High School and current Ninety Six Primary buildings.
A handful of projects are on the district’s 2023 lists: security fencing around the elementary school, a new playground at the primary school, canopies in front of the elementary school for drop-off, security systems for primary and elementary schools, repairs to the retractable wall at the high school and a new maintenance truck.
Abbeville County School District has some big projects on the docket, with one big one being done mostly in 2022.
The district underwent cost-saving energy upgrades at every school with the company ABM, which upgraded HVAC, lighting and needs which will bring guaranteed savings to the district in the future. Other projects completed or in the works include new bleachers at both high schools, a new wrestling, weight and locker room at Dixie High and more.
The district has a big slate of projects upcoming. Following a failed referendum for many of the same projects, the state department of education gave the district $38 million for one two-story academic wing at Dixie and Abbeville high schools, a new kitchen and cafeteria at both schools, and office and program space at the Abbeville County Career Center.
McCormick County School District also got a chunk of money from the state department — $3 million — which will be used for three projects at its education complex.
Superintendent Jaime Hembree said the only big project completed during 2022 was a paving project at the back of the complex. The district held off on more until a facilities study could be done, and that was completed after being ordered by the state department.
The money can be used for three things: paving, HVAC work and taking care of drainage issues in front of the middle school gym.
“We have a beautiful educational complex,” Hembree said.
“I will say it is in great condition, and when you have something in great condition, you want to continue to maintain and continue to make those improvements. We’re striving for world-class here in McCormick and we want our academics to mirror that but we also want our facilities and everything we have in the district to mirror that as well.”