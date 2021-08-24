Filing to run for various offices throughout Abbeville County ended Aug. 16.
People in Donalds go to the polls first with a special election Aug. 31 to fill the town council post held by the late Millie McDonald. Tisha L. Hill is the only person who filed to run for the non-partisan seat. Write-in candidates will be allowed. The winner will serve the remaining three years left on McDonald’s term. Polling will be at the Donalds Fire Department.
Other races will be settled in the Nov. 2 general election.
In Calhoun Falls, Mayor Chris Cowan will face challenger Terrico Holland. Christine Walker Long is the only candidate for two town council seats, which are filled by Mindy Rogers and Wane Postell.
Since only one candidate has filed to run, Abbeville County voter registration director Kim London said the other seat will be filled by a write-in candidate.
In Due West, Gayle Beaudrot, Chris Myers and Kitty Storey are running for Town Council by petition.
For the Abbeville County School Board, Glynda Bryson and Ralph Stephen Scott filed for the District 4 seat.
People who wish to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election must do so by Oct. 1, London said.