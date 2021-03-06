ABBEVILLE — Voters go to the polls Tuesday to select a new member of the Abbeville City Council.
Olin Henderson, Sandi Hood and John Sutherland are vying for the District 3 seat Trey Edwards vacated when he was elected mayor in November.
The special election is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Abbeville County Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville. Elections for Abbeville City Council are nonpartisan.
For Hood, the election is over. She’s campaigning with the assurance she will win the seat.
She said she has attended city council meetings since signing up as a candidate.
“I don’t want to go in blind when I win the election,” she said. The goal is to know what to expect and learn about protocol.
Campaigning has revolved around knocking on doors and putting door knockers out. Hood said she also has been on the radio and plans to appear 10:30 a.m. Sunday during a gospel music program on WZLA.
In talking with people, Hood said familiar concerns arose: getting new businesses into the city, filling up vacant downtown buildings, finding activities to keep youths occupied and getting transportation options for residents.
People have talked about the city having only one grocery store, but it’s not only that. Abbeville has limited opportunities for shopping. People have shared her concerns about the need to go 14 miles one way or 30 miles another way to buy a pair of shoes.
“It gets frustrating after a while,” she said.
One woman expressed interest in an indoor facility for children to play at during the weekend. Hood mentioned activities such as a climbing wall, putt-putt golf; a jungle gym, even sections for video equipment and a place where youths can get refreshments.
Such concerns are not new to Hood. She said they have arisen through her volunteer work with the Community Outreach Center, which provides tutoring for students, along with meals and visits to sites such as the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site and skating rinks.
A lack of places to go in Abbeville arose again Hood said the center sometimes transports students to places outside the county.
Development of a transportation system is another goal as Hood said she is working to get a system of Uber drivers in the city. So far three people are going through background checks. Hood said the system is not meant for the election and added she is uncertain when the program will be available.
While Hood, along with Henderson and Sutherland admitted that turnout in the special election will probably be low, she encouraged everyone to get out and vote.
The last special election was determined by 12 votes, she said. Early voting and absentee voting have been going on. All votes will count.
Residents have undoubtedly seen vehicles slathered with magnetic strips proclaiming Sutherland’s campaign. He uses both a car and a golf cart to get around the city to contact residents.
“It’s a lot of work, but I don’t mind. I’m getting out. I have a golf cart. It’s so much easier to campaign in a golf cart because you’re not enclosed like in a vehicle. You can pull up to people and talk to them.”
Sutherland, 48, works as a supervisor with PepsiCo. He previously worked with Coca-Cola Co. before diving into entrepreneurship.
Sutherland said he started the campaign with up to 100 door hangers. As of Monday, he was down to five hangers. He has met at least 100 people.
One revelation is learning how city streets come together. Sutherland said before he started campaigning, he didn’t know how to get to some streets,
He also has learned new concerns, such as residents’ worries about speeding traffic through neighborhoods. Moore Street has a speed limit of 25 mph; residents are worried about kids playing in the yards.
“I know that it’s a state road and not a city road so we can’t put rubber speed bumps in,” he said. Speed-activity cameras could be used to slow traffic, or perhaps having more a police presence in the area to solve the matter.
“When we were kids, our mind was focused on the ball getting away from us and something can happen drastically,” he said, adding about using signs that say “Drive like your children live here.”
One advantage of riding around the city is seeing things that need to be done, he said, such as street lights out, ditches that are filled in and flooded back yards when an area gets a big rain.
Other concerns raised during his talks with voters are vacant buildings and having only one grocery store, he said.
The biggest thing you have to have is a commitment to listen as people talk about their concerns. “It’s something you don’t just blow off; you want to let them know confidently that you will take it back and let them be heard,” Sutherland said.
Going into the homestretch, Sutherland said he doesn’t plan to slow down. He intends to hit all the areas again Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, hopefully before the rain starts.
“I’ve got an umbrella; I’ll do whatever it takes. Never let Mother Nature stop you,” he said.
Henderson said he has visited about 80 people in what appears to be a low-key campaign by “catching people here and there.”
One of the biggest concerns is people want someone from their neighborhood on the council, said Henderson who has lived in the district for about 40 years.
Concerns have been expressed about the conditions of the city’s parks and recreation services. There is talk of building a new civic center, which Henderson said is heavily used. The gym floor at the current center needs work, along with other upgrades.
A lot of talk of the need for power upgrades. The city has a new substation but needs lines. Henderson said would like to see a new substation to service the Lake Secession area. Occasions have arisen when a line in the city was damaged and people in that area lost power.
Other concerns that arose in conversations with residents include getting more businesses in town, including a second grocery store. People are going out of town to buy groceries. Henderson said he would like to see a Walmart in town.
Henderson works in maintenance for an apartment complex and continues to serve as an umpire and referee at games put on by the parks and recreation department.
“We’ve get a good group for a small town,” he said. “I’ll probably work with the parts and recreation until the day I die. It’s fun to watch them play.”
“Abbeville s a great little small town with friendly people. You can go to the other side of town in five minutes,” Henderson said.