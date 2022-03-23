Candidates file for office in Abbeville County From staff reports Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CRAIG GAGNON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people have filed in Abbeville County to run for offices as of Tuesday afternoon, according to county election officials.Filers include:incumbent Craig Gagnon, state House District 11, RepublicanJessica Chrisley Scott, county auditor, RepublicanChristine Long, Abbeville County Council District 2, Democrat. Long is a Calhoun Falls Town Council member.Filing runs through noon March 30. County offices up this cycle are treasurer, auditor, probate judge, and County Council Districts 1, 3 and 7.Candidates wishing to file may visit the voter registration office and fill out paperwork, and pay a filing fee.All filing fees should be paid by check or money order. Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fee Abbeville County Council Politics Institutes Filing Christine Long County Council Office Candidate Lakelands Connector Service to America defines career of Lander alumna Mar 17, 2022 Lander celebrates 150 years Mar 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Volunteer Training Mar 16, 2022 Lander celebrates 150th anniversary Mar 16, 2022 Latest News +8 Live updates: France sends rescue cars, supplies to Ukraine +32 Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1 +5 Global shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech stock +19 Search at China crash site suspended amid rain +19 Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy Most Popular Articles ArticlesDistrict 50 announces changes in administrationNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on MontagueResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleGreenwood teen faces attempted murder charge3 Lakelands coaches take new jobs in District 50GPA celebrates women's arts, cultural contributionsSoon to be banned, Bradford pears begin bloomingPHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesHearing-impaired form friendship, navigating use of cochlear implantsGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and Paris 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting SC gov hopeful Cunningham proposes 10% teacher pay bump Brother: Man shot by deputy struggled with mental illness SC Senate seeks regular money to put more sand on beaches CNN News Huge tornado sweeps across New Orleans area Lindsey Graham grills Ketanji Brown Jackson over defending Guantanamo detainees RAW: LA: "THERE IT IS!" TORNADO SPOTTED LIVE ON AIR Meet Maserati's new SUV Grecale