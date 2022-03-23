Three people have filed in Abbeville County to run for offices as of Tuesday afternoon, according to county election officials.

Filers include:

incumbent Craig Gagnon, state House District 11, Republican

Jessica Chrisley Scott, county auditor, Republican

Christine Long, Abbeville County Council District 2, Democrat. Long is a Calhoun Falls Town Council member.

Filing runs through noon March 30. County offices up this cycle are treasurer, auditor, probate judge, and County Council Districts 1, 3 and 7.

Candidates wishing to file may visit the voter registration office and fill out paperwork, and pay a filing fee.

All filing fees should be paid by check or money order.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

