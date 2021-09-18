Greenwood Democrats had lots to cheer about when Joe Cunningham brought his gubernatorial campaign to town.
A small crowd gathered Saturday at Montague's Restaurant to hear why Cunningham is running against Gov. Henry McMaster.
Although the event was touted as a watch party for the Clemson-Georgia Tech game, Cunningham and his positions proved the main draw.
Bill Kimler, chairman of the Greenwood Democratic Party, lauded the small venue as a chance for people to meet Cunningham in person, and ask questions.
He harkened to Edith Childs' support of Barack Obama during his presidential campaign. Greenwood is a stop for a successful campaign. He noted Mia McLeod, another gubernatorial candidate, visited Greenwood last week.
"We are very happy that the two leading gubernatorial candidates visited Greenwood in one week," he said. "We're very grateful for it. We'll be more grateful with an election victory."
A pragmatic approach to leadership is what Cunningham promises. That approach includes legalization of marijuana, effective handling of COVID-19, diversification of state politics and judicial appointments and improving infrastructure, according to Whitney Wright, Upstate director of communications with JC & Associates.
Much can be done with money from legalization of marijuana, such as improving infrastructure, fixing roads, paying teachers more, even lowering taxes, Cunningham said.
"When I served on veterans affairs committee in Congress, I can't tell how many people I came across who were just looking for something to alleviate the pain," he said. "One Marine lost a limb from a roadside bomb in Iraq and marijuana was the only that thing let him sleep at night."
He said he talked to other vets who were prescribed opioids and don't want to get addicted.
"You can't say you support the troops unless you support them when they come home," he said. The issue goes beyond vets. People suffer from chronic illness and need pain relief.
He also blasted McMaster's stances on COVID-19. Kids are literally dying. South Carolina is No. 1 in COVID in the nation.
"He's playing politics with the pandemic," Cunningham said. "He's literally siding with conspiracy theorists over his own health agency and over his own superintendent of education. He's choosing politics over people and because of it, kids are dying."
"Why is he not letting school districts protect their own children? Why is he saying politicians in Columbia know better than school leaders in Greenwood or McCormick?"
McMaster is far to the right. People just want reasonable, common sense, pragmatic leadership, he said, adding that's not what McMaster is providing.
Cunningham served one term in Congress from the 1st District, which includes Charleston and much of the Lowcountry. Wright said he flipped a district which had been solidly Republican for 40 years.
So why run for governor? Cunningham said his father told him "you go where the need is." After the 2020 election, he thought of running for his old seat. While the pandemic was going on, McMaster focused on signing onto lawsuits trying to overturn the election, and breathing life into conspiracy theories, he said.
"If Clemson had a coach with one losing season, he'd be fired; we've got a governor going on 40 losing seasons," Cunningham said, noting that McMaster has been in politics longer than he has been alive. "So what does he have to show for his legacy? We're presenting that option to the voters and I think it's being well received."