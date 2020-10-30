It started with an innocuous social media post earlier this week.
Tara Collins wrote: “USING ONLY A GIF What you think my husband has to deal with being married to me.”
A few Facebook friends posted short animations as light-hearted responses.
Then came the comment from Greenwood City Council Ward 4 candidate Wayne Kelley: “What a (expletive).”
In a now-deleted thread, he defended using the profanity, which is often used as a pejorative term toward women. In response to one comment, he wrote: “she has been jumping down my throat so i had enough i call it like i see it.” In a subsequent comment, he wrote “i get so tired of her saying show me” in response to allegations he’s leveled about City Councilman Matthew Miller.
As the thread continued and more people who knew Collins came to her defense, Kelley wrote, “she can dish it out but she cant take it you ran your mouth an i shut it up.” He later added, “Again you put your nose in my business. With someone else and i bit it off so learn to get tough or shut up plain and simple.”
Collins said she was outraged when she saw what Kelley wrote.
“He went on my page trying to disrupt my personal life,” she said, expressing concern about whether he would make similar comments on social media while representing the city.
Kelley told the Index-Journal on Thursday that he miskeyed his initial comment.
“I hit the wrong letter,” Kelley said. “I hit (expletive) and meant to hit witch.”
He said he didn’t correct the mistake because the response to his message came in so quickly. Kelley said when he posts things at night, he often hits the wrong keys. He explained that he broke his bifocal glasses and has not replaced them.
Kelley also said he doesn’t have a computer so he comments from his cellphone.
Collins doesn’t believe Kelley meant to type a “w” instead of a “b,” and even if he did, she said his intent was the same.
Kelley said he gets fired up when someone calls him prejudiced.
“I don’t care who it is, I’m going in that structure fire,” Kelley, a volunteer firefighter, said. “I don’t if Black, white, green or yellow.”
He said people who make those comments against him do not really know him.
This isn’t his first dustup on Facebook. Last month, a reader pointed the Index-Journal to a post last month for BOOST Greenwood’s Facebook page.
Kelley, who opposes the penny tax, exchanged words with several other commenters and made personal attacks on Miller. His comments on the post were no longer visible when the Index-Journal was notified, but the page noted in the thread that an administrator had removed at least two comments from Kelley because he used language deemed inappropriate.
“This page is not for debate of other county/city issues and harassing language towards others and/or profanity will not be tolerated. Please be advised this is your second warning on this matter,” an administrator wrote.
Kelley, a frequent Facebook commenter, couldn’t recall which statements were deemed problematic.
“It was so many, I don’t remember,” Kelley said.
On the BOOST Facebook post, Miller responded to some comments Kelley made about him, telling the challenger to “Stop lying about me.” He wrote that despite what Kelley says, he is a resident of the city and has lived at his current address for five years, with neighbors vouching for him in other comments. He also said he abstains from voting on allocations for nonprofits he’s associated with, which he said was a matter of public record.
One person wrote, “driving by Matthew’s house that often makes you sound like a stalker.”
On Thursday, Kelley said he wasn’t stalking Miller.
“I have a right to check on my signs that are right there at his house,” Kelley said. “I go maybe two or three times a week if that.”
Miller defended his responses on Facebook.
“In general, I try to stay as professional as possible,” Miller said. “It’s hard not to defend yourself.”
Miller said he has thought about blocking Kelley but decided against it because it would prevent him from defending his friends when attacks come in.
“It’s hard not to try and defend them,” Miller said.