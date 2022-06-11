On the road again.
That’s part of the allure of being a campground host and a reason to “rough it” by visiting state parks.
Many people take a break from the world by packing the family in a camper and visiting parks. Some do it for a few days or weeks; Richard Metts and Wayne and Cindy Dyal do it for a few months.
It’s all part of meeting and talking to different people from different places, Wayne said Sunday as he and his wife were just beginning a three-month term as some of the campground hosts at Greenwood County State Park.
Campground hosts can be found at most parks and help make visits to state parks run smoothly. Duties range from using leaf blowers to clear roads of debris, cleaning bathrooms and showers and clearing fire pits to helping people park RVs of all sizes and providing information for shopping, laundry services and, when necessary, emergency services.
Hosting largely involves being the eyes and ears for the rangers, Metts said. He has numbers for EMS, park rangers and emergency dispatch. Fortunately, that information is rarely needed, although he recalled assisting rangers when a woman walking on a trail near a primitive camping area slipped and broke her ankle.
Other duties involve defusing a situation where a camper mistakenly parked a pontoon boat at a campsite reserved by another camper. In another instance, he guided a person behind the wheel of a nearly 40-foot-long RV into the parking space of a campsite.
Part of the duty involves offering hands-on help and experience. Most times people need help to find their site, getting the camper on site and getting it set up. Some enjoy the full hook-ups: sewer, water and electrical, Metts said. In one instance, he helped out the new owner of an RV properly hook up water to the vehicle. In another case, he got behind the wheel to back an RV into a parking space.
Metts retired from driving a log truck, so he knows how to back up an RV.
When he retired, Metts said he didn’t want to stay in the house; he wanted to be do something. He visited a state park and filled out an application. Officials perform a background check and once approved, you can go to all state parks in the state, he said. If they need a host, you can apply.
Metts put in next year to host at Greenville and Edisto Beach state parks. You can check with park officials about what they expect of a host, he said. If that’s something you want to do, they’ll tell you to come on.
He is 66 now and has been park hosting with his wife for four years.
“If you’re willing to do the work, it’s a good thing. You can camp for free. It keeps you from getting depressed,” Metts said. “It makes life better for you when you’re retired.”
Work can be strenuous. At Greenwood, Metts uses a backpack blower to clean the roads. He recalled the first time using one. By the end of his stay, he had lost about 15 pounds.
The Dyals have worked as camp hosts for three years. They got into it almost by accident. They visited Greenwood County State Park for a Fourth of July holiday and asked park staff about being a camp host.
“The next thing I knew, we were hosts,” he said. “It’s interesting — you see a lot of people from a lot of different places.”
They live in Ware Shoals and can go back and forth easily, Cindy said.
They both grew up camping, he said, starting by camping next to the Saluda River, he said. In time, they bought a camper from his granddaddy and then switched between tents and campers of all sizes.
They have been camping off and on for about 40 years, he said, adding that this week they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.
Camping is getting out and relaxing. Wayne noted an idea he once had to own a home on the lake. Pointing to their RV, he said “this is our home on the lake.”
Advantages of being a park host include not having to pay pay rent or taxes. Once finished with their term as hosts, they can go back home and not worry until they return “home” next summer.
As with most campground hosts, their lot is more home-like than most park visitors. A pen in the rear keeps them safe and Cindy has her flowers set out.
A large awning keeps direct sunlight of a nearly 90-degree afternoon off the Dyals as they relaxed in folding chairs and watched as campers and RVs crawl along the road. A dog meandered around the lot, mostly ignoring everyone and everything until Cindy broke open a small food tray filled with meats and cheeses.
They see camping gear of all sizes. Wayne recalled last year seeing a camper riding a bicycle during a trip from Charleston to Gatlinburg, Tenn. He had set up a small tent on one of the lots.
On the other extreme, people come in with large RVs. In between are campers with smaller campers, such as teardrop campers (designed for two people at most) and models with single-axles.
Around the Fourth of July, Cindy said you can see a group of campers who travel around in R-pods (a small kind of trailer designed for people who don’t need much room). In fact, a camper using an R-pod had set up at a nearby campsite.
“I like it when families come in. They all come together,” Cindy said.
During the week, campgrounds at Lake Greenwood resemble sedate neighborhoods, albeit ones with campers and RVs rather than houses, with children occasionally roaming around on bicycles and electric scooters. People wander to and from the shoreline, some with fishing gear, while parents and older siblings keep a watchful eye on toddlers who might be tempted to walk into the road and quickly pick them up when they do so.
On the weekends, the campgrounds are busier with nearly every lot occupied and bicycles and scooters line the roads. People seem to keep a more careful eye on their children. The overall attitude, however, is relaxed.
“On Friday afternoon and weekends, this place will be hoppin’,” Metts said.
On May 20, up to 60 people arrived at campground one, he said, while 22 people had left. People were still driving into the park at midnight.
Metts likened the park as a simple cure for stress: “Get a camper and get out and enjoy life.”
“When you’re out here camping, it’s actually better for your health. You’re always doing something, you’re always active.”
He pointed out a bicyclist towing a baby carriage and another pair of cyclists riding around. Other people cook out, having what they call “having a good barn fire.” That is what camping is all about.
State parks usually limit the time people can stay at one site to two weeks. Metts said he has met people who actually sold their house and bought a camper to live in.
Learning experiences aren’t restricted to new campers. Several animals, including deer, raccoons and squirrels, live around Lake Greenwood. Metts recalled feeding the squirrels once. He learned they like cat food. One time, he had up to 30 squirrels converge on his site. On days like that, his cat stays in the camper and watches the squirrels dining.
Since COVID-19 hit, Metts said he thinks camping is becoming more popular. People can still get out and be away from others. They’re not sitting at home depressed, and they can come out here and enjoy life. He’ll see people watching TV outside, even taking a nap outside.
“It’s not good for you to sit at home and do nothing,” he said.
The park has much to offer, he said. In the past four to five years, people have been buying campers. With campers, you can go from $2,000 up to $80,000, depending on what you’re looking for. Metts said he has seen more slide-out campers, with sections that slide out from the sides to create more interior living space. Some of them even have two bathrooms; others have washers and dryers.
“That’s what makes RV life worth living,” he said.
The one thing about an RV is you can stay at one campground for a while, then go from place to place or visit family, Metts said.
Metts’ site was easy to pick out, aside from a small wooden sign in front designating the site as belonging to the camp host, and a string of lights. The most obvious marker, however, was an 8-foot-tall black cutout of Bigfoot.
“Everybody looks and talks about it. Not many campgrounds you go to has an 8-foot Bigfoot. Everybody gets excited when they see it.”
A park ranger kidded him about all animals having to be kept on a 10-foot leash. So is Bigfoot, he said, pointing to a small white cord securing Bigfoot to a tree. He’s really friendly, he loves camping.
Lately, reporters from a television station had reports about Bigfoot sightings in North Carolina, he said. Some people claim to have seen him crossing a trail.
Not everybody is a fan of Bigfoot. Metts recalled one little girl who saw the cutout and ran away. Some of those who aren’t scared have given Metts the sobriquet “Mr. Sasquatch.”
Long-term camping nearly comes naturally to Metts. When he drove a log truck, he and son would be driving for weeks at a time hauling trailers; they would go to Texas to offload, then drive produce to California, then visit other states. That was on the road — one slept in the truck while the other drove.
Some trucks are almost set up like a camper with beds and microwaves, he said. Usually when going across the nation, they would visit truck stops and a lot of stops have good home-cooked meals.
“That’s a wonderful life because you’re traveling the country and getting paid for it,” Metts said.
“His father raised him camping, and cooking bacon, grits and everybody could smell it,” he said. “Add a good cup of coffee, man there is nothing like that.”
He still has wandering ways. After his six-month term as camp host at Lake Greenwood ended on June 1, Metts said he would take up hosting duties at Baker Creek State Park in McCormick County for the summer. He also expressed a liking for state parks in Edisto Beach and Sadlers Creek in Anderson and Hamilton Branch in McCormick County. He intends to return to Lake Greenwood in 2023.
What makes the the best parks stand out is the sites are clean; all bathrooms are clean; everything is in place and up to date, he said. Also, when come in, you meet a lot of park staff who are willing to go out of their way to help you.
“It’s somewhere you would want to take your family,” he said. “... I’ve got the sites clean and all ready for them. That’s what makes them want to come back.”
Of course, not everything goes smoothly. Metts recalled one instance where the owner of a large RV parked in a lot, but neglected to chock the wheels. The parking space was sloped and the RV rolled into nearby foliage.
The Dyals recalled someone driving a new Mercedes van with a large camper. They were ready to leave, but forgot to roll up the canvas awning. In another instance, a big motor home drove into the campground on the wrong road. “We had a mess that day,” he said.
For those interested in camping, Metts advised making reservations in advance as getting a spot can be difficult. Some people book sites up to 1 year in advance and a park can stay full.
“Camping is really what you make it,” he said. “I’d rather camp than anything. Life is good.”