Where state legislators sleep during session varies from lawmaker to lawmaker.
Depending on how close they live to Columbia, some make the drive to and from Columbia daily while others stay in hotels or apartments while the Legislature is in session.
“My first year, I stayed in hotels in Columbia,” state Rep. John McCravy said. “It wasn’t the greatest experience I’ve ever had.”
The Greenwood Republican decided to get creative: he bought a camper.
He and his wife, Dana, take the camper to the Barnyard RV Park in Lexington.
“I leave it there from January to June,” McCravy said.
Sometimes the family pet gets to make the trip.
“We have our dog there with us some of the time,” McCravy. “We like it, we like it better because we can leave our things in it.”
McCravy added, “We just have a good time.”
Just a small number of South Carolina’s 170 lawmakers — 46 senators and 124 representatives — use a camper while in session. McCravy said the only other one he knows is Rep. Dennis Moss of Gaffney.
Moss and his wife have stayed in a camper near family for about four years. Moss claims that he inspired McCravy to join the camper caucus.
“I got him into it,” Moss said, reporting that McCravy visited Moss’s campsite before going camper shopping.