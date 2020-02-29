While some voters will head out today to cast their ballots in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, signs have already started cropping up for candidates planning to run in June’s primary.
Local elections can draw in a number of candidates for various races, and each one is vying to get residents’ attention and support. Signs on street corners are an easy way to get name recognition and for supporters to show off their preferred candidate, but it’s important to ensure that signage follows local rules.
While Greenwood County doesn’t have any restrictions regarding sign placement, in the city, candidates have to follow the zoning ordinance. Campaign signs can’t be placed in the public right-of-way, nor can they be attached to trees, fences or utility poles. Signs can be a maximum of 32 square feet, and if a sign is greater than 16 square feet the location of the sign needs to be provided to a zoning official before it goes up.
All signs have to be removed within a week after the election. City officials require candidates to pay a $150 bond for any political signs being put up within the city limits.
Vandalizing or tearing down a campaign sign is a violation of state law. The only people allowed to take down a sign are those with permission from the candidate or party, or by a government representative removing it as part of their work or because the sign’s placement violated the law.
Someone caught tampering with a political sign could face a fine of as much as $100 and up to 30 days behind bars.