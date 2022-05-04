Cambridge Academy drama students will present a free performance of “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” at 7 p.m. Friday at Abbeville Opera House to help bring awareness of mental health issues to the community.
Students at Cambridge have won state titles in the SCISA state drama competition for four years in a row. That streak was in jeopardy when parents from another school questioned whether issues discussed in the play — suicide, self-harm, eating disorders and addictions — were appropriate for a high school audience, according to Ryan Hewitt, artistic director and Youth and Outreach coordinator with the Greenwood Community Theatre and a drama teacher at Cambridge.
“After long talks with the organization running the event they saw the value in the play and realized they were misled on some of the topics being discussed on stage,” he said.
Hewitt said today’s high schoolers face different challenges than he saw as a student.
“As our world becomes less personal with technology and social media, it becomes easier for students to hide from their feelings. We use theater and the character being developed as a way to discuss issues that can be too difficult to say about yourself,” he said.
The students’ determination impressed Krissi Raines with Bow and Arrow Center of Hope when she attended a run-through of the play.
“They are very passionate about the play because they said this is exactly what teens are dealing with, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders and addictions,” she said.
Student support of the play pushed her to let people know they are hosting the show, Raines said. The center is buying T-shirts to make it a special event to reward them for standing up for youth.
Bow and Arrow tries to give people a voice about mental, emotional, and spiritual health, she said.
Raines lauded Hewitt for his desire to work on the play.
“You could tell the students opened up to Ryan and how much they respect him,” she said. “A teacher takes time to do the play and listen to the kids. That is extremely impressive to me.”
The play is the important thing, Hewitt said. The students’ ownership of the play impressed him.
“This was a fairly new group for me after graduating a big group of seniors. I was not sure how they would handle the play and if they would have the same passion as in past years and they exceeded my expectations,” Hewitt said.
For tickets to the play, visit eventbrite.com/e/i-dont-want-to-talk-about-it-tickets-321470726597?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Equally important as the play is the question-and-answer session that will be presented, Raines said.
Nina Singh of Revive Therapy in Greenwood will lead the session, along with Raines and Hewitt. It will include a discussion on the play and the topics it presents.
A cellphone will be available on stage so people in the audience can text messages anonymously so they can feel comfortable asking questions without worrying about what other people think, she said.
Theatergoers younger than 16 should be accompanied by an adult so they can discuss the issues the play presents.
“I’m really proud of those kids,” Raines said.
If there is any lesson to be gleaned from the play and the issues it presents, she offers firm advice: “Keep fighting. Don’t ever quit. ... If that’s something you believe in, don’t give up because ... someone will be listening and someone will care.”