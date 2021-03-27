Tails wagged and barks of excitement flew out of car windows Friday afternoon, as Cambridge Academy invited families to bring their pets through the car line during dismissal for “Furry Friends Friday.”
Children excitedly posed for pictures beside their pups, who were even more thrilled to be on a car ride with their families. Head of Schools Lori Anne Tunstall Hagood said this was the school’s first time doing a formal pet day for the car line.
“We always see their little pets in the morning and afternoons,” she said.
The pets added a bit of excitement to the day, in a year that’s had its fair share of challenges because of COVID-19. She said throughout the year students have been eating lunches in their classrooms instead of the cafeteria, among other changes to their routines. Teachers and staff have made efforts to create fun, memorable moments throughout the year to brighten things up.
“The kids have really adapted well,” Hagood said. “Things are different, but we’ve tried to do things to make up for events they’ve missed.”
The pups in the cars weren’t the only furry friends at Cambridge. The Greenwood Police Department’s new mascot, Justice, came out to high-five, hug and pose for pictures with the students.
This was the mascot’s first public outing since being introduced to city council, and it is part of efforts to bring officers out into the community more often. Matt Blackwell and William Kay, both members of the police department’s community patrol team, spoke with children and shared police badge stickers.
“This is what we became police for, stuff like this,” Blackwell said.