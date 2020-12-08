Although this year has been challenging for a number of reasons, the Cambridge Academy drama team rose to the challenge and delivered a winning performance — for the third consecutive year.
The South Carolina Independent School Association awarded the drama class for best play.
Ryan Hewitt, Cambridge drama teacher, led his class to victory by taking on a topic that’s been on many people’s minds: COVID-19.
This year, Hewitt wanted to challenge his class, particularly the seniors who won this award twice before.
“I wanted them to have something that was mostly theirs,” he said. This was the first time the students wrote most of the material. Hewitt had the class research different viewpoints of COVID-19, and bring that knowledge to their performances.
Hewitt added that he also wanted to show viewpoints of not only people sick with COVID, but also how it has affected everyone’s life — from sick people to people who don’t believe the virus is a major concern.
The show was based on journal entries created by the students and featured a wide range of typical viewpoints people have about COVID.
“It was a great learning experience,” Hewitt said. “We covered issues that people could relate to, regarding COVID.”
This isn’t Hewitt’s first attempt at covering serious issues. The previous two years saw performances of a girl who suffers from an eating disorder called “Body, Body.” The next year was “Fortress,” which tells the story of a boy named Billy who accidentally finds out he’s adopted. During the course of the play, Billy begins to identify with Superman, who was also adopted.
One year, the class tried to do a play about a school shooting, but the script was rejected by SCISA because of its content.
“It wasn’t just performing this year,” Hewitt said. “It was researching and writing, knowing what to say and how to say it.”
“Every day, they just impressed me more and more,” Hewitt said.