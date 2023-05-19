The 15 now-graduates of Cambridge Academy are “found family.”
Valedictorian Harlin Mason used the term when talking about the class during their commencement on Friday evening.
“Anything you could want in a coming-of-age story, that’s what we had,” Mason said. Examples she gave were broken bones, state championships, road trips, meltdowns, multiple math teachers and more.
Salutatorian Lily Clegg talked about growing up at the school and said her first class there was when she was 3 years old. She thanked her parents and her teachers, and mentioned there was some overlap since both her parents taught her at the school at some point.
“I’ve made so many amazing memories here,” she said.
History teacher Joe Camp gave the commencement address and kept the students laughing as he recounted memories of their time together, from when they recently gathered to ask him to make the speech all the way back when they first met years ago.
“I think that the reason they wanted me to do their graduation address is because we formed a bond that I’ve never formed with any other class before,” Camp said.
He talked about getting through COVID-19 with the students, recalling memories with each and every one of them.
Camp gave the students three main pieces of advice. The first was to be visible and get noticed. The second piece of advice was to remember they won’t always make an A in everything — be prepared to fail and learn from it, he told them. The third piece of advice is that where they finish up in college may not be where they start.
“Don’t be afraid to change direction if you need to,” he said.
Before walking across the stage, the graduates were given a final vocabulary word that described them by teacher Caroline Lambert.
The students — taciturn, resolute, inscrutable and more, according to Lambert — are now alumni.
