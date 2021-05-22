Cambridge Academy graduated its largest senior class on Friday night since re-opening its high school eight years ago.
Family and friends of the 16 12th-graders celebrated graduates moving tassels after handing out diplomas.
Seven seniors also received University Studies certificates from Piedmont Technical College, upon completion of 30 or more semester credit hours of university transfer level coursework in dual-enrollment classes.
Many graduated with honors in this program. Dual enrollment during junior and senior years of high school allows a head start on college courses.
Seniors heard from class valedictorian Nora Jones and their choice as commencement speaker, Cambridge Upper School math teacher David Pileggi. Pileggi’s teaching career spans more than 30 years, with instruction at college and high school levels, including public education.
The math teacher’s address to the class offered advice about tradition, adversity, detours, uncertainty and patience.
“During the next few years, do not be surprised if adversity comes your way,” Pileggi said. “If adversity happens, stand up, straight. Keep going to class. Keep going to work. ... Keep your faith. ... If adversity becomes too much, it could be you are about to take a detour.”
Uncertainty, Pileggi said, “keeps us humble.”
“Nothing is wrong with diligence,” Pileggi said. “It’s a virtue, ... Did last year try anyone’s patience? (During the novel coronavirus pandemic.) “You know, when I was trying, in the spring, from my utility room, to solve equations on Zoom?”
Pileggi told students older generations can impart wisdom and guidance, because they “have seen and been through a lot” relaying words his wife’s grandmother penned about living through the Great Depression.
“Hang on,” Pileggi said. “No matter what circumstances life brings. Do it with faith.”
Jones, who has been a student at Cambridge since kindergarten, told her senior classmates the school’s sense of welcoming and family motivated her to pursue passions, including music, drama, sports and core subjects.
Jones encouraged her fellow graduates to take to heart words attributed to Albert Einstein: “Your imagination is your preview to life’s coming attractions”.
“Always remember to envision your brightest futures,” Jones told them. “Remember, you are only limited to the gateway of your own imaginations.”
Jake Bartley, musician and parent of 2021 Cambridge graduate Gideon Bartley, helped open ceremonies with music, singing “Forever Young,” while playing acoustic guitar and accompanied by Tim Kilgore on keyboard.
The Cambridge Academy Class of 2021 is noted for having among its ranks students who have attended the independent school since K-3, state champion soccer players, three-time state champion drama competition winners, musicians, all-star athletes, student government leaders, collegiate academic and athletic scholarship recipients and more.
“This class has so many talents,” said head of school and Class of 1984 Cambridge alumna Lori Anne Hagood. “Their talents are diverse. What a good group to have as student leaders as we rebuild the high school.”