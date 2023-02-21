McCORMICK
One call almost ended Endia White’s career as an emergency dispatcher.
Years ago, when she was a young dispatcher in Abbeville, she took a call about a person breaking into a home. The caller was hiding inside the house.
“I actually heard a person get shot and fall dead,” she said. “I heard a thump on the floor.”
White, now McCormick County’s emergency communications director, decided to stick with her career.
“I just realized it’s part of the job — and, at the end of the day, somebody has to be here to help those people, and I want to be one of the people to help them,” she said.
White said dispatchers often serve as “the calm in the storm” when emergencies happen.
“What I like to explain to people when they’re training is that everybody can’t freak out,” she said. “The caller is going to freak out. The people in the background are going to freak out. You can’t freak out as well. You’re the voice of reason. You have to stay focused. You’ve got to take your emotions out of it for the moment.”
Removing the emotional element can sometimes be difficult.
“I had a call where one of my best friends was giving CPR to one of her sons, and he ended up being deceased,” White said. “That one was emotional because of the relationship I had with that person.”
White has a debriefing process in place for dispatchers dealing with emotional issues following a call. She also provides access to counseling.
“It just depends on the atmosphere after the call,” White said. “If it’s something traumatic, we normally bring everyone in, especially when it’s one of our employees. Say one of our employees gets into a wreck or gets shot, or if there happens to be an officer shooting, we’ll have a debriefing after that.
“A lot of times, mothers with children, when they take calls from mothers with children who aren’t breathing, most of the time that pretty much ends their career. Dispatching in an area where you’re from and you know everyone, that also can be very emotional.”
That’s why it takes a special kind of person to field emergency calls, White said. Dispatchers must be detail-oriented, able to multitask, have an ability to adapt to change “on the fly” and be good communicators. White decided to become a dispatcher more than two decades ago because she wanted to do something in the medical field but didn’t want to “touch bodies.”
White admits the job can be scary when a person first starts.
“It is absolutely intimidating to know that your discretion is the result of what someone’s emergency will be,” she said.
No matter how their day is going, dispatchers talk daily with people who are having their worst day.
“No one calls 911 because they are happy and everything is going right,” White said. “And it’s a constant bad day. You’re dealing with everybody’s bad day in one day. Then you are going to come back tomorrow and deal with other people’s bad day.”
While that might seem depressing, White said dispatchers keep a mindset that they are providing an important service.
“There’s a great satisfaction in helping people in their worst time,” she said.
McCormick’s dispatch center receives about 75 calls a day. The majority are for trespassing or domestic issues. McCormick has 10 dispatchers who work 12-hour shifts. Since White became director, she has been getting dispatchers involved in the training they need, including with APCO, the national 911 training standard. She also implemented a quality assurance program.
“The dispatchers are learning a lot, even the tenured ones who have been here 15 or 20 years,” White said. “They just hadn’t been exposed to that training.”
On Feb. 28, the dispatch center will switch to Next Generation 911, a program the state implemented that will add a text-to-911 option and allow for interoperability with other dispatch centers.
“It’s going to aid with the hearing impaired, and also those who are involved in domestics and can’t talk — or it’s in their best interest not to talk at the moment,” White said of the texting option.
As for interoperability, if the McCormick center were to go down for some reason, White can send her people to another county’s dispatch center to take emergency calls from McCormick.
Dealing with emergencies all day can be stressful, so White encourages her dispatchers to take advantage of hobbies, exercise or do “anything that will take your mind away from this.”