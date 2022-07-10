That's how contestants' stomachs felt Saturday after gobbling hot dogs on the main stage in Uptown Greenwood during the annual South Carolina Festival of Discovery Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Well, it just so happens that the winner and runner-up are both nurses. There was also a third nurse and even a doctor who competed.
Greenwood nurses Bryan Cocker and Russell Prince finished first and second, respectively, in the annual competition, which featured 10 contestants who had 12 minutes to eat as many wieners and buns as they could.
Crocker, who won several past championships, edged Prince by one dog, eating 17. Crocker won $500 and Prince took home $200.
"I had a little different strategy this year," Crocker said. "I separated wienies and buns. Last year I just ate them."
He ate two wieners at a time, eat a bun, drink some water and then eat another bun.
Crocker did two practice runs over the past two weeks to prepare for the contest. He ate four in a minute and a half and then eight in 3 1/2 minutes. He didn't eat anything Saturday, and only drank some coffee.
His inspiration to compete was simple: "I've always been a heavy eater," Crocker said. "I saw it years ago in the newspaper and said, 'I think I can do that.'"
Prince didn't do any major preparation. He'd never competed in a hot dog-eating contest, but he did take part in a doughnut-eating contest in Abbeville.
"I just didn't eat today," he said.
Michael Diebold and James Major each ate 13 hot dogs in 2021 for the first tie in the competition’s history. Major competed again Saturday. Diebold, who won six straight events, did not return to defend his title.
In addition to Crocker, Prince and Major, also competing were Benjy Cooke, Joey Bowie, Chris Timmons, Steve and Maria Cayelli, Jenkins Schoch and Beatty Murray.
The world record for hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes is 76, which was set on July 4, 2021 by Joey Chestnut in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York.
