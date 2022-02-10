CALHOUN FALLS — Nearly half of the police department resigned over the hiring of the town's new top officer.
The Calhoun Falls Town Council voted 3-1 on Saturday to hire Timothy Richey as the town's police chief. In response, two officers turned in their resignations. A third had turned in his resignation before the meeting, according to council member Christine Long, who cast the lone vote against Richey's hiring.
In a Wednesday interview, Long accused Richey of lying on his application about his address. She claimed he admitted in the interview that he lived in Honea Path. "He should have been disqualified in my opinion."
Several constituents expressed concern about his appointment, Long said. They have asked why he was hired. That is a question she can't answer.
One officer just walked up and handed in his resignation, Mayor Terrico Holland said.
"Another bluntly threw his badge at me," he said. "I don’t know exactly what was said because it happened so quickly.”
To his knowledge, no facts are in the outbursts made by the former officer, he said. Town council members interviewed five people for the position.
Calhoun Falls has been without a police chief since former chief Cynthia Kennedy turned in her resignation in late December. Holland had no comment when asked about Kennedy's resignation. He declined to identify the officers who turned in their resignations.
Both Long and Holland said the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office is helping provide service to the community.
Richey has an extensive record of jobs in law enforcement throughout the Lakelands area. He has served in various capacities with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, the Abbeville Police Department, the Greenwood Sheriff's Office and with agencies in Due West and Iva. He worked with the Calhoun Falls Police Department until 2009 when he was fired. The letter of termination designated no reason for Richey's dismissal.
Richey declined to comment on the controversy beyond expressing surprise at the resignations offered to the council.
It was a surprise. He said he thought they would stay on the job for a while to see what would go on.
Richey said he is aware of negative comments made about him on social media and said he refuses to feed into what people are saying.
Regarding his residency, he said he rents a place in Belton, but intends to move to a property at Lake Secession.
The immediate goal is getting the department up to staff. Richey said openings are posted on the town's website and will be advertised in area publications. The department has gotten some hits.
On Wednesday, at least one person visited the police station to fill out an application.
Starting Monday, the department's office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Richey said.
Other goals include providing nighttime coverage and promoting community policing. "I tell everybody I talk to that your mouth is your best weapon."
Regarding the situation, Long said, "I'm concerned that this town is going backwards rather than forward."
Long expressed no regret over her actions and admitted some people might call her a troublemaker
"If that is letting people know what's going on and holding the board accountable, then I wear that label proudly."
'I'm trying to figure out where we go from here," she said.
Holland expressed confidence that Richey is a good fit for the town. “We have good faith in our chief that he will get great candidates in.”