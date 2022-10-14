1014 calhoun falls
Calhoun Falls Council Member Christine Long talks with Police Chief Timothy Richey after a called Thursday meeting of the town council.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

CALHOUN FALLS — Mayor Terrico Holland and council member Christine Long agree that “together we can, together we will.” But that might be the only place they see eye to eye.

A special called meeting of Calhoun Falls Town Council turned contentious Thursday when Long aired concerns about plans to let Holland spend town money without direct council oversight, to allow him the use of a town vehicle and to name town clerk Wendi Alewine as the town’s official records keeper.

