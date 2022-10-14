CALHOUN FALLS — Mayor Terrico Holland and council member Christine Long agree that “together we can, together we will.” But that might be the only place they see eye to eye.
A special called meeting of Calhoun Falls Town Council turned contentious Thursday when Long aired concerns about plans to let Holland spend town money without direct council oversight, to allow him the use of a town vehicle and to name town clerk Wendi Alewine as the town’s official records keeper.
Long first spoke of the use of a town vehicle, explaining she had sought use of a town vehicle and was turned down. Use of a town vehicle on town business should be no problem, she said.
A town vehicle won’t be used to go everywhere, Holland said. Most council members use their own vehicles for town business.
Long also questioned a proposal to allow Holland to review and approve competitive bids for services from third-party agencies. The ordinance originally provided that bids for services more than $6,500 will require approval of the council. That amount was lowered to $5,000.
Holland explained the reason for the measure is to avoid calling in council members for each purchase.
“I think we’re setting the town up for a lawsuit,” Long said, adding that she is concerned that Holland is doing what he wants to do without council support.
At that moment, Holland called “time,” a reference to a three-minute time limit on speaking. It prompted Long to ask someone, “Did you hear that?” Shortly thereafter, Holland announced Long had one minute of time left to talk.
This is not an ordinance until two readings and approval of the council are achieved, said Kevin Sturm, the town attorney. He said Long is “making a mountain out of a molehill.”
He also indicated Long was wrong regarding a typo in an ordinance. She had expressed concern that the issue had been addressed in a previous meeting.
“I’m not going to explain English to you or parlimentary procedure,” Sturm said.
As Long attempted to reply, Holland said “That’s enough,” cutting her off.
Council member Johnny Gilchrist suggested that the amount the mayor will be allowed to spend be lowered to $5,000. He presented a motion to approve the ordinance with the $5,000 limit and council member Howard Harmon seconded it.
After the measure passed, Long attempted to interject. Holland turned to her and said, “One more thing and you’re out the door.”
Police Chief Timothy Richey attended the meeting, along with an officer. He spoke with Long but did not escort her out of the building.
A man recorded much of the meeting on video, along with a speech from Long after the meeting was concluded where she explained her concerns. Afterward, she said the video would be submitted to the Municipal Association of South Carolina for review.
While Holland spoke with Long several times, council members Harmon and Gilchrist were largely silent. Harmon said he is not looking for pay. When you are elected, you can’t be in it for the money, but to try to make a difference, he said.
Council passed a resolution naming Alewine the town’s official record keeper. Holland said the goal is to avoid potential damage to or removal of town documents. Long argued that Alewine does not have the experience for such responsibilities.
She also said she tried to look through the town’s bank statements and credit card receipts two months ago. She still hasn’t seen the reports.
In other business, the council approved a bid from Corbett and Sons Construction of Greenwood for water system improvements for $300,392. Water lines along Bamberg, Edgefield, Ellis and Berry streets will be replaced, said Keith Dunn of Dunn & Shirley. Six-inch and 3-inch PVC lines will be installed.
Many of the lines are asbestos/cement lines. “Asbestos” is the concerning word, he said. They were good in their day, but are subject to leaking and cracking, which lead to potholes. Asbestos/cement lines are probably in every town in South Carolina, Dunn said. Aside from using clamps or cutting out sections, there’s not much that can be done. There is a push statewide to get rid of those lines. This project will accomplish that and will improve water quality.
About 70 residences will benefit from the work, Holland said after the meeting.
In a phone call later in the day, Holland lauded Harmon and Gilchrist’s support on water improvements. He noted Long did not cast a vote on the issue. “It’s very baffling why Long did not want to vote on that.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.