Calhoun Falls elected a new mayor in the county’s busiest election.
Terrico Holland received 238 votes to Mayor Chris Cowan’s 178 votes, according officials numbers from the Abbeville County Board of Elections.
Up to 426 votes were cast in the town’s election Tuesday; 25 absentee votes were cast.
In explaining his victory, Holland said people wanted change.
“They believe in me; they know me,” he said.
Holland is the head coach of Calhoun Falls Charter School’s cross country track team.
“It was an amazing campaign; I went from door to door. The whole process, I enjoyed it,” Holland said. “I appreciated their support.”
One of his goals as mayor is to work with leaders to improve the town’s recreation department. Right now, it’s going under, he said.
“I remember playing in recreation department games as a child. It has gone down for last five to seven years. We have the youths; we have to get our youths and adults engaged,” he said.
Other goals are cleaning up the town street by street. Holland also said he wants to attract businesses, such as restaurants.
“Together, we will do it,” he said.
Two seats on the Calhoun Falls Town Council were open. The only candidate to register was Christine Walker Long, who received 162 votes. According to Kim London, the county elections director, the other seat will be filled by a write-in candidate. The write-in candidate who received the most votes was Wayne Postell, with 99 votes. Other write-in candidates are Zara Holland with 86 votes; Barbara Gilliam with 71 votes; and Reggie Jackson with 65 votes.
In Lowndesville, Rufus Waters ran unopposed to retain the mayor’s seat. He received six votes for a fifth two-year term.
His goal is to bring more activities to the town and get people more involved. He cited a bluegrass festival in September and a Trunk ‘n’ Treat event as examples. The October event brought from 300 to 400 people to the town. That’s pretty good for the town, which he said has a population of 300.
A new event is the Lowdnesville Bash, which will be Nov. 13 at the Lowndesville Trail Park. It will include a car show, three bands, along with vendors.
“We’ve seen some growth now,” he observed after the town experienced a steep drop in population during the start of the century.
People from North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York have come to Lowndesville for a quieter life and a cheaper lifestyle.
“Peace and quiet — Lowndesville is the place to get it,” Waters said.
Lowndesville Town Council members Lynn S. Branyon, Lisa Driver, Janice Hanna and Janet Yeargin all ran for their seats unopposed.
In Honea Path, races for ward seats had no opposition. A. Earle Ashley got 3 votes for the Ward 1 seat; Jean Perrett received 3 votes for the Ward 3 seat; and Dorothy Dot Evans received three votes for the Ward 5 seat.
In Due West, three town council seats were open. Winners were Gayle Beaudrot with 47 votes, Chris Myers with 52 votes and Kitty Storey with 50 votes.
Overall, 501 people cast ballots, according to the board of elections. Given the 3,108 people who are registered to vote, the turnout was 16.1%.