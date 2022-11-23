calhoun falls center
Buy Now

LaSean Tutt stands in front of the building she hopes will be the home for a community center in Calhoun Falls.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

A brighter future for Calhoun Falls got a $5,000 boost.

Architecture students at Clemson University created a video focusing on the work LaSean Tutt is doing to develop a community center on Cox Avenue in the town. Tutt is founder of Dreams with Open Arms, a nonprofit that aims to bring more services and opportunity to the town.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags