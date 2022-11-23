A brighter future for Calhoun Falls got a $5,000 boost.
Architecture students at Clemson University created a video focusing on the work LaSean Tutt is doing to develop a community center on Cox Avenue in the town. Tutt is founder of Dreams with Open Arms, a nonprofit that aims to bring more services and opportunity to the town.
The video won the grand prize in a film contest organized by the American Institute of Architects.
“It was overwhelming. I was like ‘Oh my God,’” Tutt said. “The other videos were just as good. We‘re all talking about a cause we love.”
In addition to the cash prize, the award includes promotion through the institute’s channels, such as its newsletter.
The organization has up to 94,000 members, Tutt said Tuesday. People with architectural firms congratulated her and the nonprofit on the video and let her know to call them if the nonprofit needs help.
The video, “A Dream Starts Here,” is a collaboration among Tutt, students and architects with Clemson-based firm Hanbury. The video is available at aiafilmchallenge.org/2022-aia-film-challenge. By the time the contest ended, the video had gotten 435 votes and 4,002 views.
“As architects, if we want to improve the cities in which we work, we must include the people in the design process. It’s the first step. Community activation comes before construction,” said Jordan Gray, a co-creator of the video
Everybody felt the video was heartfelt, that the story registered with people on a very basic human level, Tutt said.
“An amazing story of a partnership with architects and students in architecture,” one judge said. “(This film) demonstrates the need and potential for this project and leaves me hopeful that it will be realized someday.”
Local interest in the project has remained the same. Tutt said the Town of Calhoun Falls shared the video on its Facebook page and the site has seen a lot of engagement, including from people out of town.
The lack of increased local interest is not discouraging to Tutt, who said she believes in working for the betterment of others.
“If we can help one person, we’ve done our job,” she said.
Every cent of the prize money will go toward the community center project, Tutt said. Bids are being accepted to gut the building. She expressed hope that a firm that handles demolition can also handle building the new structure.
Hearing of the video winning the prize was nice, Calhoun Falls Mayor Terrico Holland said. Tutt has put a lot of work into the plans for the community center, he said, adding that he is proud Tutt didn’t give up on it.
“It’s another positive atmosphere for our kids. We’re ready for it. I wish it could happen tomorrow,” he said after an Abbeville County Council meeting.
The city will help in any way it, Holland said, repeating a phrase he often uses, “Together we can, together we will.”
Other plans the nonprofit is working on include developing a streetscape program to beautify downtown, and hosting a COVID-19 and flu shot clinic. Tutt said the clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the civic center, 401 N. Washington St.