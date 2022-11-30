CALHOUN FALLS — Officials want the town to present a clean face.
Calhoun Falls Town Council discussed improving parks, facilities and picking up debris at its meeting Monday. Changes to rental agreements of city property include provisions as to which parties will be responsible for any damages, along with increasing the security deposit to $100.
Recent damage at the Ellison Community Center partly prompted the changes. Council member Howard Harmon said damage included ornaments being torn off walls and a sound system being dismantled. The renter apparently wasn’t from the city, he said after the meeting. Harmon said he tries to inspect the building after each rental to pinpoint damage. He noted the facility had about 20 rentals within the past two months.
“We’re not sitting here trying to make money off it,” Mayor Terrico Holland said. “We want people to be held accountable.”
New rental agreements will hold everybody — the renters and the town — accountable.
The town also plans to improve its parks. Holland said the town acquired playground equipment for the Ellison center property and he expects it to be installed by the start of the year.
He also hopes to turn an Anderson Street site, formerly the location of the pool house, into a park.
Harmon acknowledged improvements at Town Hall, such as repainting the interior, restriping the parking lot and upcoming painting of the exterior and replacement of ceiling tiles.
Improvements at Blue Hole include work on bathrooms. Holland said the city is seeking bids for work at the dock and hopes to provide Wi-Fi at the site.
No action was taken on a plan to use a newly purchased dump trailer to collect debris. Holland suggested trash could be picked up for $30 for a half-load and $60 for a full load.
“We don’t want to see a couch on the side of the road for 19 months or trash on the side of the road for a year,” he said.
Action was partly hamstrung by the absence of two members. Neither Wane Postell nor Christine Long attended. Long, who will begin service as the District 2 representative on Abbeville County Council in January, said before the meeting she did not intend to attend the town’s meetings in November or December. She cited frustration with the council as her reason.
No action on pay raisesCouncil took no action on a proposal from Holland to raise the pay of town employees to keep their pay in line with salaries of public employees in the county.
The town has trouble keeping staff in place because of pay, he said.
“The town can’t pay what other counties pay,” Holland said, “but it needs to keep police and other employees in town.”
He stressed that officers put themselves in danger every day they put on the uniform.
Council member Johnny Gilchrist agreed with the idea, while Harmon wanted to know how much of a raise can be considered. No numbers were presented.
In other business:
Council took no action on a bid from Corbett and Sons Construction of Greenwood for water system improvements for $300,392. The project would replace waterlines along Bamberg, Edgefield, Ellis and Berry streets using 6-inch and 3-inch PVC lines. Holland said last month that about 70 residences would benefit from the work.
Second reading of an ordinance on the powers and duties of the mayor was delayed until more council members could attend.
Holland thanked Abbeville County Council for providing $290,000 to rehabilitate the northwest dead-end spur of Cherokee Street and the southeast dead-end spur of Barnwell Street.
Brett Patterson asked if the town is willing to sell a lot of the old landfill property during a public comment period. He said the lot adjoins his property. The landfill has been closed for 49 years. Holland suggested meeting later to discuss the proposal.
