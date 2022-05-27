Friends, sports, teachers — they’re all going to be missed by the seniors graduating from Calhoun Falls Charter School.
The school has 19 graduates this year and hosted a senior breakfast Thursday morning.
“I’m very nervous, because like, it’s a big change,” valedictorian Laura Beth Pickens said.
“I’m OK with change but this is big because after this I’ve got to go into a career or college.”
She said the best part of high school was the people, both in her class and in the younger grades.
She said some of the younger students have told her “we’ll miss you so much,” and said it’s comforting to know she’s impacted them.
Pickens is also going to miss the small size of the school, she said.
“With it being small, you get to know everybody really and like with how small we are, the teachers, if you need help you can go to them at any time and they can always help you,” Pickens said.
Senior Omarion Bryant said graduation feels surreal and said he didn’t think it would come so fast.
The multi-sport athlete played basketball and football and ran track.
“I’m just going to miss it,” he said.
“It” is sports and his teachers, he said.
“I really had teachers that motivated me throughout my years and they really helped me,” he said, adding he struggled freshman year but was able to come back and pull his grades up.
Valedictorian Tanner Alewine said the emotions of graduation haven’t hit him yet. The best part of high school, he said, were the friends he had.
The 19 seniors are spreading after graduation for college or careers. Bryant is planning to go to college and hopes to be a walk-on athlete. Pickens is going to a gap-year program where she will be a part of missions and earn college credits. Alewine plans to start college in the spring at Lander, majoring in biology.
