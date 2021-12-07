Sometimes you need a little Christmas.
People in Calhoun Falls celebrated Saturday with a Christmas parade.
According to Mayor-elect Terrico Holland, more than 100 people attended the event which lasted about 40 minutes.
“We had a parking lot full of people. It was amazing. We had horses, walking groups, kids out yelling screaming, having a good time,” he said. Among the attendees were Abbeville Mayors Trey Edwards and McCormick Mayor Roy Smith Jr.
After the parade, crowds gathered at the farmers market pavilion to enjoy performances by musicians and dance teams, and to check the wares of various vendors.
Some people admitted they hadn’t been to a Christmas parade for three to four years, he said.
The town needed it and “we busted our butts to make it happen,” he said. “It was something we wanted to do. I ran on ‘together we can, together we will’ and we did.”
Holland lauded the efforts of all the people who helped organize the parade, giving notice to Rebecca Rodriguez with the Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce and Lizzie Washington, the farmers market manager.