Democratic incumbent Kathryne “Kitty” Butler will face Republican challenger John H. Gray in Tuesday’s McCormick County probate judge election.
The probate court provides services for estate settlement, mental health, marriage licensing, and guardian and conservatorship.
Butler has served in the role since 2011 and said she enjoys her work.
“I’ve got a lot of experience and I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “I would like to be reelected to serve in the office and continue to serve. We just pride ourselves on being able to help people.”
Butler’s inspiration for helping people is personal. Her husband, Ray, died in a car wreck in 2005.
“I know as a widow what it’s like when you have a death in your family,” she said. “We get a lot of people who come in here and don’t know what to do. Having been there, we know what it’s like. I want to let them know that we help them through everything.”
In her 12 years with the court, she has taken part in continuing legal education and said she has enough hours. Butler has 45 years of court-related experience, and served as clerk of court from 1989-2010.
“All of my experience is in South Carolina law,” she said. “My opponent is a law enforcement officer from Georgia. I have the greatest respect for law enforcement, but it’s just a different field.”
Butler said there is “not a lot we can change” as far as how the court operates.
“What we do is according to law,” she said. “My opponent said he wants to expedite cases, but that’s according to law. Our hands are tied, to a point. I think we operate a good office. We have an open door.”
Butler said a lot of Republicans have approached her and said they’d vote for her if they could. She assures them they can vote split ticket.
“I’ve been dedicated to providing probate court services and think that I’ve been compassionate, caring, sensitive and understanding in handling matters that are personal and difficult,” Butler said.
Gray retired in 2019 from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. During his 45 years in law enforcement, he worked as a homicide detective and later as taskforce commander with the K-9 unit.
Gray said South Carolina is ranked No. 2 in the nation for teenage suicides, and that worries him.
“I’m concerned about mental illness and what’s being done, how we can help people and how we can help families,” Gray said. “Mental illness and drug addiction are a horrible combination.”
He said he’s concerned that with the COVID-19 pandemic, many children have been isolated in homes with abusers and predators.
“We, as a judicial system, need to work hand-in-hand, not only with law enforcement, but with the mental institutions that provide this care,” Gray said.
Gray said he would want to expedite cases if he’s elected.
“I would send out a certified letter, if I win, to the other 45 probate judges concerning the way probate is set up,” Gray said. “Right now, it’s one year before you can probate the procedures, and you’ve got grieving families and people trying to sort their estate. I would definitely want to shorten that.”
He said he’d also like to work more closely with law enforcement.
